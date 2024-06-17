7 Luxury Home Sales in the DC Area — and Who Bought and Sold Them

Virginia

1

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Michael Morin, partner at Latham & Watkins.

Listed: $6,200,000.

Sold: $5,000,000.

Days on market: 103.

Bragging points: Newly built four-bedroom, six-bathroom house with Piet Mondrian–inspired geometric windows and built-ins, a nine-foot-wide gas fireplace, a voice-activated sauna and spa, a pizza oven, and a swimming pool.

2

Where: Rosslyn.

Bought by: Christian Heidbreder, chief scientific officer at Indivior, and Maria Heidbreder.

Listed: $4,900,000.

Sold: $4,750,000.

Days on market: 15.

Bragging points: Three-bedroom, five-bathroom penthouse with panoramic Georgetown and Potomac River views, private elevator access, gym access, floor-to-ceiling windows, smart-home tech, and a 900-square-foot balcony.

Maryland

3

Where: Chevy Chase.

Bought by: Suzanne Keehn, founder and CEO of Dig-iT! Games.

Listed: $4,250,000.

Sold: $4,242,000.

Days on market: 120.

Bragging points: Six-bedroom, six-bathroom new construction with a backyard pool, a kitchen with a bi-level island, floor-to-ceiling windows, an outdoor fireplace, and a primary bedroom with a balcony.

4

Where: Bethesda.

Bought by: Gwendolyn Prothro Renigar, chair of Steptoe, and James Renigar.

Listed: $3,750,000.

Sold: $3,750,000.

Days on market: 5.

Bragging points: French-style stone house with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, 12-foot ceilings, a four-car garage, a swimming pool with a waterfall feature, an outdoor kitchen, and a home theater.

5

Where: Bethesda.

Bought by: James Barnacle, chief of the FBI’s financial-crimes section, and Lisa Barnacle.

Listed: $3,795,000.

Sold: $3,695,000.

Days on market: 99.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms (three with en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets), eight bathrooms, two gas fire-places, a three-car ga­rage, a butler’s pantry, and a screened porch.

DC

6

Where: Cathedral Heights.

Sold by: Harvey Baumel, program manager at Allen Corporation, and Margaret Clark.

Listed: $7,500,000.

Sold: $7,350,000.

Days on market: 0.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an elevator, a custom swimming pool, a roof deck, a large screened porch, a two-car garage, and an in-law unit.

7

Where: Kalorama.

Sold by: The government of Ireland.

Listed: $8,000,000.

Sold: $8,000,000.

Days on market: 7.

Bragging points: Nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom Federal Revival mansion with park and monument views, a circular driveway, a pool, a grand rear terrace, and an industrial kitchen.

Sales information provided by Bright MLS.

This article appears in the June 2024 issue of Washingtonian.