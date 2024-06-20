A September Wedding at Dumbarton House

Attorneys Anna and Brandon met in law school. Initially, their time together was spent as part of a group of friends hanging out together after class, but within a few weeks, they realized there was something more between them, and Brandon asked Anna out on the date. The date—which started at (the now defunct) Tico at 14th and U streets—lasted five days and included a trip to the Baltimore Aquarium, a hike at Potomac Falls, and a Wizard’s game. Six and a half years later, Brandon proposed on a walk along their favorite stretch of Swann Street.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their September wedding at Dumbarton House, the couple highlighted their first date and proposal spots as well as other significant locations on a map of events that they included with their invitation suite, which also featured a custom Cherry Blossom design that reappeared on their day-of paper and bar decal. Another custom design element: the green toile fabric used for the reception linens, and bowties and sashes for the ring bearers flower girls. Anna had imagined it at the start of the planning process and ultimately had the fabric custom made when she couldn’t find it after a months-long search. Musical touches included a playlist of modern songs played by the string quartet, including Runaway by Kanye West and Something by the Beatles, which Brandon and Anna, respectively, walked down the aisle too. At the end of the evening the pair cut a small cake to go along with the Pittsburgh cookie table (Brandon’s hometown tradition); and afterwards, the newlyweds’ honeymoon consisted of five days skiing in Whistler, followed by nine days in Hawaii.

The Details

