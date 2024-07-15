Step Away From Social Media and Seek Solace in These DC-Area Activities

The events that have rocked politics this past weekend haven’t been easy for anyone, and it’s no surprise that emotions around the nation are at an all-time high. If the stream of news flooding your social media feed is making you feel stressed, worried, or overwhelmed, it’s important to take a step back and breathe. Here are some ideas right at hand for how to do that:

Immerse Yourself in Nature

Sure, it’s hot out right now, but the DMV is home to some beautiful and peaceful parks—especially early in the morning, when it’s cooler. Head to Rock Creek Park for a quiet hike on the Reservation 630 trail, marked by creek crossings and small waterfalls. Stop at Picnic Grove #1 ( also one of the trail’s access points, near Tilden St., NW) for a snack break. Another favorite walk for Dan Silverman, the proprietor of Popville, is the Palisades Trolley Trail, a relatively hidden path that emerged from the now-defunct Glen Echo streetcar line. The trail stretches from Georgetown to Foxhall and Palisades—you can catch a glimpse of the old Foundry Trestle Bridge at one point. There’s also plenty of parks with swimming hole options to cool off in. In Maryland, Cabin John Local Park has shallow sections of water that park-goers and their pets often splash around in.

Get Creative With Crafts

Any pent-up emotions can easily be channeled through creative outlets. The Merry Pin is an all-in-one craft store, community space, and cafe. The store regularly hosts crafting workshops in several mediums, like making earrings out of polymer clay, bookbinding, and towel print-blocking. Some upcoming events this week include a 21+ Open Crafting Night, with drinks and DIY projects of your choosing, and even a Craft Trivia event night for all you craft enthusiasts. If you’re interested in pottery and sculpting, All Fired Up DC offers pottery painting and fused glass sessions. Advanced reservations are required. And of course, paint and sip is always a popular arts and craft activity—Muse Paintbar has locations at National Harbor, Ballston, and Fairfax.

Indulge in Feel-Good Food

There’s nothing better than your favorite comfort food, and we have some favorites. AP Pizza Shop in Bethesda has the best of both sweet and savory eats. You can pick up 18-inch pies, topped with Italian sausage, whipped ricotta, or even black truffle honey. But what makes AP Pizza Shop a hotspot is their basket of three Triple Chocolate Chip cookies, made with white and dark chocolate chips baked to a soft, chewy texture. For a fancy meal deal, fine dining restaurant Joon is offering a $25 weekday lunch deal with Middle Eastern-inspired fare like lamb kabobs and Persian-spiced fries. If you’re looking for a simple option with a home-cooked feel, check out Vietnamese restaurant Chay, which offers soup noodles in flavorful lemongrass broth.

Enjoy a Familiar Watch

While studies suggest binge-watching worsens mental health, comfort shows have been found to help alleviate stress. Such viewing falls into the category of “nostalgic media use,” which actually helped some people cope during the pandemic. Beloved sitcoms such as Modern Family, Malcolm in the Middle, and Golden Girls are all currently streaming on Hulu. Early 2000s gems like Sex and the City and Gilmore Girls are available on Netflix. For more contemporary TV hits, Abbott Elementary is on Hulu and Max, and Succession is streaming on Max. As for the latest shows, Amazon Prime’s My Lady Jane is the latest Bridgerton-esque series making waves in the streaming world.

Catch a Concert

Summertime in DC means that live shows and outdoor concerts are in full swing. In Downtown DC, Franklin Park is home to Downtown DC Live!, an ongoing midday music series in June and July. On Thursdays from 12:30 to 1:30 PM, enjoy your lunch while listening to jazz, pop, and soul tunes. For punk enthusiasts, DC Punk Archive is celebrating their 10th anniversary with two rooftop punk shows at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library. Catch them on Wednesday, July 17, or on Wednesday, August 14. At the Wharf, you can savor both tunes and views with their summer concert series, Rock the Dock. Every Wednesday at 7 PM through August 28, jam out to reggae, go-go, and country.