Weddings

A Taylor Swift Song Inspired the Name of the Signature Cocktail at This Wedding

The classic black-and-white reception was full of candlelight.

Written by
| Photographed by Christina Joy Fox | Published on

Emma, a training and development specialist from Pennsylvania, and James, a financial intelligence analyst from Virginia, met at a dinner with mutual friends in DC. They connected right away, and met back up later for a first date at Blackwall Hitch in Old Town Alexandria. They dated for three and a half years until James proposed at Shipyard Park, before heading back to their first-date spot for dinner with friends and family to celebrate.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

On their five-year dating anniversary in November, the pair married at the Basilica of St. Mary with a reception that followed at Hotel Monaco. Emma says she had a vision of a “breathtaking head table of candles and roses” that her planner and florist brought to life better than she ever could have imagined. Other special details included a map of their love story, designed by the bride’s sister, that served as table assignments; chocolate favors from Emma’s hometown; an extensive menu; and signature cocktails named for their dog, “The Winston,” and a Taylor Swift song, “When Emma Falls in Love.” The vibe, they say, was Old Hollywood meets DC, and the focus during the planning was making sure “the guests had the most amazing time.” See the details of their big day below. 

Emma & James for Washingtonian Weddings
Emma & James for Washingtonian Weddings

 

Emma & James for Washingtonian Weddings
Emma & James for Washingtonian Weddings

Emma & James for Washingtonian Weddings
Emma & James for Washingtonian Weddings

Emma & James for Washingtonian Weddings
Emma & James for Washingtonian Weddings

Emma & James for Washingtonian Weddings
Emma & James for Washingtonian Weddings
Emma & James for Washingtonian Weddings
Emma & James for Washingtonian Weddings

The Details

Planning and design: Simply Bold Events

Florist: Petal’s Edge Floral Event and Design

Invitations: Julia Feingold

Venue and caterer: Hotel Monaco

Cake: Finley Sheers

Hair and makeup: Megan Monahan 

Bride’s attire: Global Bridal Gallery

Groom’s attire: The Black Tux

Bridesmaids’ attire: Show Me Your Mumu

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: DJ Marc Wilner

Transportation: Fredericksburg Limousine 

Rentals: Perfect Settings

Day of Signage: By Addison

Photographer: Christina Joy Fox

Second Photographer: Christian Baucom

Favors: Stutz Candy

Venue: Hotel Monaco

 

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day