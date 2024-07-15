A Taylor Swift Song Inspired the Name of the Signature Cocktail at This Wedding

Emma, a training and development specialist from Pennsylvania, and James, a financial intelligence analyst from Virginia, met at a dinner with mutual friends in DC. They connected right away, and met back up later for a first date at Blackwall Hitch in Old Town Alexandria. They dated for three and a half years until James proposed at Shipyard Park, before heading back to their first-date spot for dinner with friends and family to celebrate.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

On their five-year dating anniversary in November, the pair married at the Basilica of St. Mary with a reception that followed at Hotel Monaco. Emma says she had a vision of a “breathtaking head table of candles and roses” that her planner and florist brought to life better than she ever could have imagined. Other special details included a map of their love story, designed by the bride’s sister, that served as table assignments; chocolate favors from Emma’s hometown; an extensive menu; and signature cocktails named for their dog, “The Winston,” and a Taylor Swift song, “When Emma Falls in Love.” The vibe, they say, was Old Hollywood meets DC, and the focus during the planning was making sure “the guests had the most amazing time.” See the details of their big day below.

The Details

Join the conversation!