What to Know About a Potential Harris-Emhoff First Family

If Kamala Harris becomes president, she won’t be heading to the White House alone. Here’s what to know about the potential first family.

Doug Emhoff, 59

When Harris became the first Black Asian-American woman to ascend to the VP office, her husband also clinched some “firsts” as the inaugural Jewish Second Gentleman.

The couple met through friends in Los Angeles and tied the knot in 2014. (During a May appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Doug quipped that only Kamala can call him Dougie.) Before he took on the role of Second Gentleman, Emhoff was an entertainment lawyer and partner at DLA Piper. He severed ties with the firm due to its lobbying presence in DC.

Since arriving in Washington, the second gentleman has been, well, everywhere: jogging at the Lincoln Memorial, ordering dishes named after his wife, dining at Le Diplomate, marching in the Pride Parade, hanging at a Mystics game, not attending Naomi Biden’s wedding, shopping at the Dupont Circle Farmer’s Market, cheering on the Spirit at Audi Field, and more.

He’s a Lakers fan and jazz listener, naming his children after Ella Fitzgerald and John Coltrane. Kamala described their differing music tastes to the LA Times as, “I’m hip-hop, he’s Depeche Mode.”

Cole Emhoff, 30

Don’t expect to see the eldest of Kamala’s stepkids on the campaign trail. Cole floated under the radar during the 2020 campaign, though he did drive ten hours from California to Salt Lake City for the VP debate, donning shorts and Birkenstocks for the event. “Momala,” the nickname given to Kamala by her stepkids, officiated his wedding last year in Los Angeles.

Mom Kerstin Emhoff—who has already Instagrammed enthusiastic support for Kamala’s campaign—owns a production company, and her Colorado College alum son has followed her into The Industry. According to his IMBD, Cole has been part of the crew for films such as Minari and the 2022 reboot of Father of the Bride. When the family is able to get together for Sunday dinner, Cole’s role is making the playlist.

Ella Emhoff, 25

You probably know Ella more for her knit designs and sartorial slays than for her political connections. The Second Daughter solidified herself as a fashionista to watch at the inauguration, rolling up in a bejeweled Miu Miu coat and starched white collar.

Since then, the Parsons School of Design graduate signed with IMG Models and has walked for brands such as Proenza Schouler and Simone Rocha. Though she’s strutted on catwalks for designers, she’s also an artist in her own right: Ella had her first art show in April at an East Village dispensary, where she displayed her knitted “paintings.” She has a monthly knitting meetup called Soft Hands Knitting Club where you can learn how to knit from the possible future First Daughter for $60. Earlier this year, she signed with mega-agency United Talent Agency.

Though she’s been called the “first daughter of Bushwick,” Ella would like you to know she really only spent two years in the hip enclave. (Also, she’s grown out the curly mullet.) Still, we have to imagine having your stepmom run for president is a real hit to the unconventional artist street cred.

Maya Harris, 57

Harris’s younger sister has experience working on campaigns for a woman president. She was a senior adviser to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and served as Kamala’s campaign chairwoman during 2020 (third time’s the charm?). The former senior fellow at the Center of American Progress has also been a political and legal analyst for MSNBC. She’s married to Tony West, chief legal officer at Uber, and splits time between New York and San Francisco.

Meena Harris, 39

Maya’s daughter and Kamala’s niece is also a strong presence in the VP’s life. She runs media company Phenomenal, co-producing Broadway musicals about woman’s suffrage and selling resistance-chic merch, such as a shirt emblazoned with “sugar, spice, and repro rights.” (Phenomenal also owns the satirical woman’s magazine Reductress.) The author of multiple children’s books, her first work, Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea, is about sisters who make an impact in their community. She’s got a strong social media presence, so we could picture her leading the loyal K-Hive Coconut Heads online.

Meena, husband Nikolas Ajagu, and her two daughters are based in the Bay Area. Ajagu used to work for Facebook, but sneaker heads are more likely to recognize him for rocking Dior x Air Jordan 1s at the inauguration. Recently, Kamala was seen grabbing ice cream with her grandnieces at Tyra Banks’s DC scoop shop.

