This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

Style Setters

Our annual look at some of the area’s most fashionable people–including where they like to shop and their favorite style tips. By Amy Moeller.

Jamie Raskin Was Made for This Fight

For the Maryland congressman who led Donald Trump’s impeachment and was a key figure on the January 6 committee, the current battle for the White House is both political and personal. By Eric Wills.

The Last Bike Messengers

While DC’s once-ubiquitous bicycle couriers have been pushed to the brink of extinction, their culture and camaraderie endure–as does their impact on the city’s streets. By Ron Cassie.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Classical Cuisine: How a National Symphony Orchestra percussionist built the rising food chain SeoulSpice. By Jessica Ruf.

The Bachelor Bunch: Locals who are part of the Bachelor universe. By Omega Ilijevich.

Making the Call: The case for keeping cellphones out of schools. By Helen Huiskes.

Local Heroes: More than 30 athletes with ties to the DC area competed in this summer’s Olympics. By Josie Reich.

Kamala Harris’s DC: Some spots the Howard grad has been to since she became Veep. By Helen Huiskes.

Radio Days: A highly anticipated film tells the story of freeform station WHFS. By Rob Brunner.

Worst of Friends: A Sidwell grad’s harsh look at private schools. By Rob Brunner.

Raising the Bar: A local karaoke joint gets a moment in the spotlight. By Jessica Sidman.

Big Picture: It all came crashing down for a domino artist at the National Building Museum. By Omega Ilijevich.

FALL ARTS GUIDE

Concerts, exhibits, musicals, and other events we’re looking forward to in the coming months. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Cooking Up His Return: Renowned chef Kwame Onwuachi left DC after a complicated tenure. With a new Washington restaurant in the works, he explains why he decided to come back. By Ike Allen.

The Man Behind the Curtain: Why PR whiz Phil Elwood wrote a tell-all book about some of the unsavory secrets of his trade. By Sylvie McNamara.

LIFE, TRAVEL & HEALTH

Turning Over a New Leaf: A corn maze, hiking, apple picking: your fall bucket list for a season of fun. By Daniella Byck and Amy Moeller.

It’s Academic: A lighthearted guide to seven local universities. By Washingtonian Staff.

Pearly Whites: Three dentists walk us through the options for brighter teeth. By Amy Moeller.

TASTE

Sugar Rush: Our 23 favorite desserts and pastries around Washington. By Ann Limpert, Jessica Sidman, Ike Allen, and Nevin Martell.

What’s Trending: Five desserts that are everywhere right now.

It’s Apple Fritter Season: Every autumn, cider doughnuts steal the spotlight. But what about the apple fritter?

Cake Bosses: These four bakers craft terrific cakes that pop on Instagram–and your palate.

The Lemon Cookies: In her new cookbook, Paola Velez calls these a cross between sugar cookies and lemonade.

HOME

Aging in a New Place: Accessory dwelling units can offer an alternative to senior housing. By Eric Wills.

Neighborhood Guide: New places to eat, shop, and play in this Virginia enclave. By Ike Allen and Jessica Ruf.

Not All Gloom and Doom: There are some bright spots in the local office market. Plus, our first career achievement awards for commercial real estate. By Michele Lerner.

Off The Market: Some of the region’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

DC biographer Sally Bedell Smith on meeting Queen Elizabeth.