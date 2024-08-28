Your 2024 End-of-Summer DC-Area Bucket List



About Summer 2024 All the best things to do in the DC-area this summer.



School is starting and September is dawning, which signals that summer is coming to a close. But so long as the weather remains warm, there’s still time to savor some summertime fun. Whether you’re into sitting poolside with a good book or drink, hitting the trail, or enjoying live music, here are a few recommendations:

Go for a dip

Local pools

Cool off at one of the city’s public pools, which are free for residents. DC’s outdoor pools and spray parks close September 2, but indoor pools will stay open. Outdoor pools in Montgomery and Fairfax Counties also close for the summer September 2, and August 29 in Prince George’s County. There are also some hotel pools that offer day passes, if you want to splurge a little more for some luxury.

Swimming holes

If you want a swim with a scenic route, get out to one of the area’s many natural swimming holes. Maryland and Virginia both have beautiful rivers and waterfalls where you can pass the hot days in some cool water, with a range of opportunities for families, more intrepid adventurers, and even dogs.

Cruise on a boat

Rather be on the water than in it? Rent a kayak from one of the many Boating in DC houses along the Anacostia and Potomac Rivers. Rentals start at around $21-31, depending on the location and watercraft. They also offer canoes, hydro biking (biking on the water!), paddleboarding, and pedal boats to explore the local waterways. You can also rent a GoBoat, starting at $150 an hour, at the Wharf or Navy Yard to sail around in a quiet electric boat while enjoying a picnic.

Grab a drink

Summer—especially in the sometimes-pleasant weather of late August and September—is the best time to partake in one of the many happy hour deals served on patios and rooftops around town. We’ve got a list of the best outdoor happy hours around town, and another for extra-cheap drinks and eats, some of which have seating outside.

Catch an outdoor concert

Concerts at the Wharf

For a casual night of music by the waterfront, head to the Wharf. The last two free concerts at Transit Pier are August 28 and September 4. The concerts begin at 7 PM, and bench tables and chairs are available first-come, first-serve. On August 28, hear a performance of R&B and jazz by Virginia-based party band Perfekt Blend. The following week, local soul/blues band Pebble to Pearl will play. Also, the 20th annual DC JazzFest will take over several venues at the Wharf over Labor Day weekend, including the Anthem and Arena Stage. Artists performing include Jacob Collier, Samara Joy, and the Emmett Cohen Trio. Tickets vary in price and are available online.

Sligo Creek Music Series

Head to this golf course in Silver Spring for a relaxed, family-friendly concert outside. There are performances every Friday evening at 6 PM through October 18, and vendors will serve drinks and food off the grill. Concerts are free, but you can reserve a spot online.

Jazz in the Parks

There’s one more summer concert on the Great Lawn at the Walter Reed campus in Takoma, on September 7. It will start at 5 PM with Music by Mr. Rob, a children’s performer, and then the headliners: jazz musicians Lenny Robinson & Exploration and Marshall Keys. Admission is free, and bringing takeout and picnic blankets is encouraged.

Take a scenic walk

Gardens

Period drama and nature fans can unite in love of Dumbarton Oaks, a historic Georgetown property with over ten acres of gardens. You can purchase timed-entry tickets ($11) to wander the landscaped gardens at your own pace from 2-6 PM each day. The free museum, which houses Byzantine, Pre-Columbian, medieval, and Renaissance treasures, is open 11:30 AM-5:30 PM daily except Mondays and federal holidays.

Wheaton is home to an award-winning 50-acre park, Brookside Gardens, which has plenty of luscious landscapes for wandering the summer days away. Find butterflies, roses, yew and maple woodlands, an aquatic landscape, and more at the free garden, which is open sunrise to sunset. There’s also Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna ($4-8 entry) on 95 acres, residential garden tours around the region, and more.

Parks

DC often gets high marks for its urban green spaces and trails. So grab your roller skates, bike, or running shoes and head to one of the city’s 600-plus parks. They range in length and vibe—Theodore Roosevelt Island, which you can walk to via footbridge from Georgetown, has a short loop (1.5 miles) for walking or running, while Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Park runs for 184 miles from Georgetown to Cumberland, MD, and Lincoln Park on Capitol Hill is a serene seven acres for walking shady laps, or flopping down with a good book.

Watch an outdoor movie

Some of the last outdoor movie showings in DC are over Labor Day weekend. Watch The Breakfast Club at Hi-Lawn in Union Market (9 PM) or Soul at the Wharf on August 29 (7:30 PM, or Chocolat at the Kennedy Center’s REACH lawn at dusk on August 30—all for free. The Wharf will also show movies on September 5 (King Richard) and September 12 (My Old Ass, rated R).

Pick-your-own fruit

At Butler’s Orchard in Germantown, MD, it’s still good pickings for red raspberries, flowers, basil, potatoes, and apples. Bring family or friends to gather fresh produce, and stop by the farm market for fresh baked goods, decor, and activities for kids.

Eat crab!

Chesapeake crab feasts are somewhat of a DMV summer tradition, and luckily, there are spots all over the region where you can enjoy one—from longtime Maryland staples Bethesda Crab House and Jessie Taylor Seafood at the Wharf to Captain Pells in Fairfax.