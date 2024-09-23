9 Great Wineries Near DC for a Cozy Day Trip

New Vintage Wineries

Three recent arrivals to the local winery scene

Crimson Lane Vineyards

location_on Linden, Virginia language Website

Rows of grapevines planted in 2016 line this sloped estate in hunt country. For a guided sampling with a wine pro, reserve a spot at the bar in the California-chic tasting room, or grab a seat on the porch with panoramas of the colorful foliage.

Distance from DC: One hour.

The Crossvines

location_on Poolesville languageWebsite

Located in the middle of Montgomery County’s bucolic Agricultural Reserve, this winery, which opened last year, doubles as a golf course. Hit balls on the range and play the course before tucking into wine flights and charcuterie at the Farmhouse Bistro.

Distance from DC: One hour.

Good Spirit Farm

location_on Round Hill languageWebsite

Take scenic sips of Virginia-grown Chardonnay, rosé, and more in the family-owned winery’s Loudoun County tasting room and on its deck—both of which have Blue Ridge mountain views. The winery also grows flowers, available seasonally, and there’s a two-bedroom cottage on the property for overnight visits.

Distance from DC: One hour.

Sip by a Toasty Fire

Snuggle up to a fire at these wineries

Zephaniah Farm Vineyard

location_on Leesburg language Website

Wood-fueled fire pits dot the outdoor seating area and meadow by the vineyard at this low-key winery. Reserve a fire pit while booking a tasting of four wines and you can bring a picnic to pair with the juice.

Distance from DC: 50 minutes.

Williams Gap Vineyard

location_on Round Hill language Website

There are a few different spots around this Loudoun County winery where you can nurse a glass of wine near a fire. Sink into a leather chair by the stone hearth in the tasting room or venture outside to the pavilion for fire towers and a wood-burning fireplace. For your own personal flame, reserve a fire table for up to four people.

Distance from DC: One hour.

Bluemont Vineyard

location_on Bluemont languageWebsite

On a mountain in Loudoun County near the border with West Virginia, this winery offers an expansive deck with picturesque views of the countryside. Secure a fire table—for up to four—and pour a glass of mulled wine for maximum coziness.

Distance from DC: One hour.

Book a Private Space

Looking for privacy? Here are three options.

Old Westminster Winery

location_on Westminster, Maryland languageWebsite

Find heated greenhouses under dreamy string lights at this Carroll County winery. Capacity varies, and the boho decor includes comfy chairs and a table for trying wine and wood-fired pizzas. The greenhouses are especially beautiful when decked out with garlands for the holidays.

Distance from DC: One hour and 20 minutes.

Delaplane Cellars

location_on Delaplane, Virginia language Website

Starting in mid-November, the Fauquier County winery turns into a winter wonderland, offering heated igloos stocked with plush blankets. See-through walls look onto rolling hills, and if you snag a later reservation, you can watch the sun set in splendor over the vineyard.

Distance from DC: One hour.

Stone Tower Winery

location_on Leesburg language Website

Channel the Swiss Alps in an intimate (and stationary) gondola, where duos can enjoy a romantic tasting for two with après-ski vibes. Though the bright-red walls will protect you from the elements, the gondolas themselves aren’t heated inside, so dress accordingly.

Distance from DC: 50 minutes.

Apple Cider Getaways Swap grapes for apples at these three cideries Doc Waters Cidery location_on Germantown language Website What started as a pick-your-own apple orchard blossomed into a cidery six years ago. Fire pits and igloos are available by reservation, and a loyal crowd stops in for Friday-night trivia at the dog-friendly spot. Pair it with a trip to Butler’s Orchard, a five-minute drive away, to pick apples and pumpkins. Limited-edition seasonal cider flavors make use of Butler’s berries and cherries. Distance from DC: 50 minutes. Mt. Defiance Cidery & Distillery location_on Middleburg language Website The small-batch cidery uses Virginia-grown apples to create a low-intervention cider similar in style to those popular in 18th- and 19th-century America. That means unpasteurized, unsweetened juice that lets the apple’s flavor shine in all its complex tartness and sweetness. Pair the classic cider with a pizza from Knead Wine down the street–visitors at Mt. Defiance are welcome to bring a pie into the Cider Barn. Distance from DC: One hour. Albemarle Ciderworks location_on North Garden, Virginia language Website For more than 20 years, the family behind Albemarle Ciderworks has been cultivating rare and vintage apple varieties, including species that have all but disappeared from the commercial market. The result is heirloom cider that can’t easily be replicated elsewhere. A visit to the Albemarle County tasting room includes flights of rare ciders and a brief history of the apple and its role in America. Distance from DC: Two and a half hours.

Pour Decisions Dispatches from area vineyards Wineries are, for the most part, classy places: elegant tasting rooms where oenophiles can sip a Cabernet Franc and take in mountain views. But let’s be honest, they’re also places where visitors can get a little tipsy. As at any establishment serving alcohol, things can descend into silliness–and sometimes sloppiness. Occasionally, that means a particularly intoxicated visitor gets left behind in a sorry state. “People forget their friends at the winery,” says Sarah Mettee, who works at Keswick Vineyards near Charlottesville. “I had one group leave a girl in the bathroom stall one day while she was puking.” Some vineyard visitors come with unique takes on pronunciation. Julian Wilson of Elk Run Winery in Mount Airy once was pouring Merlot for a customer who confidently corrected him on the variety’s name, pronouncing the silent “t” while insisting, “This is America, so this is Merlott.” Wilson politely responded, “Of course, sir, next we will be pouring Merlott for you.” In other words, “the customer is always right, I guess,” he says. Questionable behavior isn’t always limited to customers–or to those imbibing. “Our owner crashed a golf cart into a bunch of steel tanks, and glycol exploded everywhere,” says one winery employee, who didn’t want their workplace identified. “It was funny afterwards–because she made it out okay.”

Related 31 Best Wineries Around DC for Your Next Day Trip

This article appears in the Octocber 2024 issue of Washingtonian.