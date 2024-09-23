PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in August

10

Where: 7201 Old Dominion Dr., McLean

How much: $4,300,000

Listing agent: Piper Gioia Yerks, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Piper Gioia Yerks, Washington Fine Properties

This 10,000-square-foot residence, sitting on a 2.4-acre estate, has six bedrooms and seven and a half baths, and sports a movie theater, sauna, outdoor pool, garden, and gym. Just off the main gourmet kitchen, a balcony with a grill connection overlooks the backyard. The primary bedroom has direct access to the pool and includes two walk-in closets.

9

Where: 6503 Halls Farm Ln., McLean

How much: $4,350,540

Listing agent: Yvette E Lawless, Samson Properties

Buyer’s agent: Not available

An updated gourmet kitchen, a tasting room, gym, sauna, and spa are a few highlights from this 11,000-square-foot Halls Manor home. The residence has six bedrooms, eight baths, and three garage spaces. Outside, a covered porch features a double-sided fireplace, and both the main deck and the patio below boast outdoor kitchens.

8

Where: 6508 Halls Farm Ln, Mclean

How much: $4,400,000

Listing agent: Yvette E Lawless, Samson Properties

Buyer’s agent: Not available

This nearly 11,000-square-foot Halls Manor house has six bedrooms, each with its own walk-in closet, and seven and a half bathrooms. Other amenities include an elevator, gym, spa with a steam shower, heated floors, and sauna. Outside, a full kitchen and fire table are perfect for entertaining.

7

How much: $4,400,000

Listing agent: Jorge P Montalvan, Compass

Buyer’s agent: James D Corry, KW Metro Center

This 9,062-square-foot home was purchased by Pierre-Luc Dubois, the new Washington Capitols center. The residence has seven bedrooms with seven and a half baths, as well as a large landscaped garden in front. Other highlights: a grand foyer, private backyard with a brick patio, wine cellar, recreation spaces, bar, and two-car garage.

6

Where: 3310 P St. NW

How much: $4,581,250

Listing agent: Nancy W Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Hans L Wydler, Compass

This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom Federal residence is located in Georgetown’s West Village. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room offer views of a small gated garden in front. A foyer, formal dining room, family room, and modern kitchen comprise the rest of the main level. A tiered terrace and roof deck overlook an outdoor pool in the backyard.

5

Where: 1111 Ingleside Ave, McLean

How much: $4,800,000

Listing agent: William F Hoffman, Keller Williams Realty

Buyer’s agent: Sherif Abdalla, Compass

This 10,000-square-foot-plus home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half-baths. Highlights include a gourmet chef’s kitchen, elevator, screened-in back porch with a fireplace, game room, gym, wet bar, and 10-foot ceilings. And, out front, a three-car garage.

4

Where: 408 Lloyds Ln, Alexandria

How much: $5,250,000

Listing agent: Christie-Anne Weiss, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Melissa B Shelby, Compass

This Colonial home with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and three half-baths has abundant outdoor amenities: a tennis court, a nine-car motor court, a pool house with a kitchenette and half-bath, a pool and separate spa, and landscaped gardens. The primary bedroom includes a marble bathroom with heated floors and two walk-in closets. French doors in the main family room open onto a balcony overlooking the grounds.

3

Where: 3901 44th St. N

How much: $6,400,000

Listing agent: Dean P Yeonas, Yeonas & Shafran Real Estate

Buyer’s agent: Sherif Abdalla, Compass

This three-bedroom, two-bath house with floor-to-ceiling windows sits on a 34,000-square-foot lot and includes garage parking and a pool. The listing included renderings for a new house that might be built on the property.

2

Where: 2011 Foxhall Rd., NW

How much: $7,650,000

Listing agent: Daniel M Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Sarah Minard, Compass

This nearly 10,000-square-foot residence contains seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, one half-bath, and three garages. An elevator services all four levels, which include a study, wet bar, butler and dry pantries, and a commercial-grade chef’s kitchen. Other highlights: an infrared sauna and steam shower, heated floors in the master bath, a wine cellar, and gym.

1

Where: 1908 24th St., NW

How much: $9,144,888

Listing Agent: Michael W Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s Agents: Janice A Pouch, Compass

This century-old Kalorama residence sits on a spacious corner lot, with seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half-baths. Inside are sunlit living areas, an updated gourmet kitchen, grand dining room, library, and multiple fireplaces. And outside, a private terrace, pool, and landscaped gardens. The lower level includes a recreation room, wine cellar, in-law suite, and one-car garage.