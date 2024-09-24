A Bridgerton-Inspired Brunch Wedding

Brandon, an attorney, and Samantha, a branding and communications professional, met by chance one night at a bar in Virginia where the two were watching basketball games during March Madness. “Six years and two babies” later, Samantha says, Brandon proposed in their living room.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Their Bridgerton-inspired brunch wedding in April featured a color palette of dusty blue, blush, and sage and a spring garden theme. Samantha walked down the aisle to a string quartet playing Taylor Swifts’ “Wildest Dreams,” and at the reception, guests found their seats with personalized wax-seal name cards. A moss “S” adorned the dessert bar, and bud vases and fruit were paired together for the centerpieces.

They initially chose a brunch wedding for its toddler friendly timeline, but, they say, ended up with the best food ever: “A brunch wedding is the way to go, simply for the food selection,” says Samantha. “Everyone was thrilled with our biscuit bar and the tater tot bar, with ranch of course.”

See all the details from the Bridgerton-inspired brunch wedding below.

The Details

Join the conversation!