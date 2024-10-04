Virginia
1
Where: McLean.
Sold by: NaVorro Bowman, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker coach and former NFL player.
Listed: $4,800,000.
Sold: $4,500,000.
Days on market: 51.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half bathrooms on more than an acre, with four fireplaces, an elevator, and a sun deck.
2
Where: McLean.
Bought by: David J. Grissen, former group president at Marriott International.
Listed: $5,695,000.
Sold: $5,525,000.
Days on market: 63.
Bragging points: Seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and three half baths, with four fireplaces, an elevator, a theater, an indoor basketball court, and an outdoor kitchen.
3
Where: Arlington.
Bought by: Brett Gibson, cofounder of NextGen Venture Partners and a partner at Brown Advisory, and Abbey Gibson, a director at National Veterinary Associates.
Listed: $3,995,000.
Sold: $3,800,000.
Days on market: 30.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three half baths, with a heated 33-foot-long saltwater pool, a flagstone dining terrace with a built-in grill, and a lounge deck with a pergola.
4
Where: McLean.
Sold by: Michael A. Morin, a partner at Latham & Watkins.
Listed: $3,650,000.
Sold: $3,425,000.
Days on market: 11.
Bragging points: Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half baths, with four fireplaces, a billiards room, a media room, and a pool.
Maryland
5
Where: Chevy Chase.
Bought by: Ryan K. Quillian, a partner at Covington, and Natalie Quillian, a White House deputy chief of staff.
Listed: $5,990,000.
Sold: $5,600,000.
Days on market: 37.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, with a playroom, wine cellar, media room, gym, outdoor fire pit, and automatic gate.
6
Where: Potomac.
Sold by: Grant Barber, executive vice president and CFO of Hughes Network Systems.
Listed: $2,950,000.
Sold: $2,800,000.
Days on market: 32.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms, five bath-rooms, and two half baths, with three fireplaces, a loft, a guest suite, a wine room, and a pool room, all on two acres.
DC
7
Where: Georgetown.
Sold by: Mary Louise Kelly, cohost of NPR’s All Things Considered.
Listed: $6,195,000.
Sold: $6,000,000.
Days on market: 27.
Bragging points: Built in 1867, with five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, six fireplaces, a wine cellar, and a craftsman’s workshop.
This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Washingtonian.