This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

Far From Home

Mary Peltola never expected to win a congressional seat. Through personal tragedy, partisan gridlock, and a challenging reelection race, Alaska’s first Native representative has worked to find her place in Washington. By Joan Niesen.

Track Star

Better service. Happier riders. Under Randy Clarke, Metro has bounced back from a pandemic slump–winning him plaudits and fans. As a budget crisis looms, can the transit agency’s chief executive keep things on the right track? By Ike Allen.

Textpocalypse

Often unwanted, increasingly unhinged, and almost always asking for money, political texts have become a campaign cash cow–transforming America’s touchscreens into a perpetually pinging nightmare of seemingly inescapable irritation. Can anyone make it stop? By Nancy Scola.

Patient No. 10

A rare but severe reaction to an early Covid vaccine left Cristina Schoolmaster fighting for her life. She survived and recovered–but is a federal program doing enough for others who were less fortunate?

By Matt Ribel.

Top Doctors 2024

More than 2,100 of the region’s best physicians, as chosen by their peers. Did your doctor make the list? Plus, the area’s top emergency rooms. By Staff.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Sign Wars: Virginia’s political-sign wars. By Andrew Beaujon.

A Watchdog Tells All: How standing in a museum queue can be more pleasant. By Omega Ilijevich.

Relief is Coming!: Additional bathrooms are coming to the Mall. By Kate Corliss.

A Community That Wasn’t: The history behind a “Chevy Chase for Black people.” By Daniella Ignacio.

Love Stories: A dating app for singles who keep up with the news. By Daniella Byck.

THINGS TO DO

Our ten picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Mr. Fix It: Got a life problem? R. Eric Thomas, author of the “Asking Eric” advice column, has some thoughts. By Daniella Byck.

Rethinking Streateries: New rules for DC’s outdoor dining structures will soon go into effect. Will the changes make them less controversial? By Ike Allen.

LIFE, TRAVEL & HEALTH

All in the Wrist: Political figures may make a statement–intended or not–with their watches. Take our quiz to match up who wears what. By Amy Moeller.

Tinsel Towns: Celebrate the holiday season in these six charming destinations with festive shops. By Nevin Martell.

TASTE

Rise and Dine: Some terrific, of-the-moment area breakfasts. By Ike Allen.

Out on #thisTown: How Union Pub became the Hill’s favorite hangout. By By Jessica Sidman.

World Glass: Hot new international bars. By Ann Limpert.

Upper Crust: Ditch the canned-pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving. By Nevin Martell.

Curry-Forward: Exploring Virginia’s new crop of modern Pakistani restaurants. By Ike Allen.

HOME

Graphic Design: It once reminded you of Grandma–but wallpaper’s back. And its bold look and scenic landscapes can help reinvent your home. By Eric Wills.

Neighborhood Briefing: Alexandria: New places to eat, shop, and play in this Virginia community. By Omega Ilijevich and Ike Allen.

Off The Market: Some of the region’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Vintage-store owner Pixie Windsor on building community. By Amy Moeller.