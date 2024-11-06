Lavish Flowers Completely Covered the 32-Foot Head Table at This Garden-Themed Wedding

Caitlin, a policy adviser in the US Senate, and Sam, a lobbyist, crossed paths in college but didn’t begin dating until after Sam moved to DC and asked Caitlin to meet him for a networking lunch. They became friends, and eventually love blossomed. Four years into their relationship, Sam proposed at home.

The pair wanted their April nuptials to feel like a formal, garden-themed dinner party. Inspired by the floral pattern on Caitlin’s Toni Federici veil, they repeated the design on their invitations and other stationery as well as on the bars, drink tags, custom linens, and wedding cake. The venue was decorated in pastel shades of cream, blush, yellow, and green and in over-the-top florals—including lavish, sprawling flowers at the 32-foot head table. Pink floral bridesmaid and flower-girl dresses completed the picture. The 112-person guest list and the tasting menu of multiple courses also lent to the elegant, intimate dinner-party vibe.

This wedding originally appeared in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

