This Wedding at the Reach Featured Hundreds of Tulips

Travel-themed details were another element of the wedding-day design.

DC-area natives Jessica and Matthew met at work. Their romance began with a movie date; eventually they got engaged at home before a celebration dinner at Sushi Nakazawa.

They incorporated their love of travel into their wedding day—the bride and groom both grew up in Foreign Service families—with luggage-tag escort cards; a monogrammed compass featured on the invitations and other paper goods; tables named for their favorite places; and place cards designed to look like boarding passes. Hundreds of purple tulips and other blooms—plus purple linens—carried out the monochromatic color scheme. Menu highlights included single-bite hors d’oeuvres that ensured guests didn’t need to set down their drinks to enjoy them, personally curated selections from their favorite wine clubs, and surf-and-turf entrées so guests didn’t have to choose. Welcome bags were a mix of the couple’s favorite things: Asian snacks that paid homage to Jess’s childhood, DC mumbo sauce, and two favorite homemade spice blends. Dessert featured passionfruit-and-vanilla cake, plus doughnuts and cookies, all from the newlyweds’ favorite bakery.

The Details

The venue: The Reach at the Kennedy Center

Event coordinator: Jeuni Affairs

Florist: Sarah Khan Event Styling

Invitations: Withjoy.com

Caterer: Zaffron

Hairstylist: RNZ Styles

Makeup artist: Sara Mabrouk

Bride’s attire: Suffuse by Sana Yasir

Groom’s attire: Uomo Attire

Music: Desi Beatzs Entertainment

Rentals: Select Event Group

Videographer: True Vine Films

Henna: Henna by Shazia

Ice-cream cart: Scoops2U

Photo booth: 360 Photo Swirl

This article appears in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

