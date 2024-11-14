Weddings

A Regal Wedding at the Fairmont Hotel

The couple wanted a "regal romance" theme, with portraits at the National Cathedral.

When they met as graduate students at Rutgers pursuing master’s degrees, Myra says, Saad’s kindness and open nature made her immediately comfortable; Saad remembers thinking Myra was smart and well put together. Both now dental students, they got engaged at the Jefferson Memorial.

Their wedding theme was “regal romance,” in shades of champagne, purple, and pink and illuminated by crystal chandeliers. Among the memorable elements for the pair were dances performed by family and friends and their photo and video sessions—including wedding portraits at the National Cathedral. Myra and Saad chose a dinner menu of traditional Pakistani dishes along with a fresh-pasta station—the bride’s favorite. Dessert was chocolate cake, an ice-cream station, and a spread that included a fresh jalebi station, chocolate tarts, and mini crèmes brûlées. At the end of the night, guests took home gold-foil chocolates that featured the couple’s name and the wedding date.

The Details

Venue: Diyanet Center of America;
Fairmont Washington, DC

Event coordinator: Jeuni Affairs

Florist: Sarah Khan Event Styling

Invitations: Withjoy.com

Caterer: Zaffron

Hairstylist: RNZ Styles

Makeup artist: Sara Mabrouk

Bride’s attire: Suffuse by Sana Yasir

Groom’s attire: Uomo Attire

Music: Desi Beatzs Entertainment

Rentals: Select Event Group

Videographer: True Vine Films

Henna: Henna by Shazia

Ice-cream cart: Scoops2U

Photo booth: 360 Photo Swirl

This article appears in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

