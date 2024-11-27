Weddings

A Memorial Day Weekend Wedding at King Family Vineyard

The weather was perfect for an al fresco dinner.

Written by
Photographed by Molly Lichten Photography | Published on
Photographs by Molly Lichten Photography

Abbie, a producer from Minnesota, and Will, a software engineer from Florida, first met as students at the University of Virginia, but they reconnected when they both moved to Washington, DC. Five years after their second first date at Bar Deco at Chinatown, Will proposed in Abby’s hometown.

They chose Memorial Day weekend King Family Vineyard for the wedding, and envisioned the celebration as a kickoff to summer. To achieve the vibe, they say they leaned into summer flavors and grilling—using actual wood-fired grills on site at their Charlottesville venue—for the menu, which they served family style. They wanted the scenery to speak for itself with minimal decor, but they decorated with warm neutrals, a few disco balls on the dance floor, and rose petals lining the aisle. Other special touches included custom thank-you notes at each place setting; surprise espresso martini shoots passed around the dance floor; and a 15-minute “girls dance party” where Abbie says she kicked all the boys outside and danced to ABBA, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift, and others. After dinner the newlyweds cut a small vanilla cake, but also brought in Will’s favorite: chocolate chip cookies from a local grocery store. Late night snacks were his and hers—Chick-fil-A and Papa John’s.

MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-1
MLP-Abbie-Will-Wedding-Sneaks-4
MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-123
MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-359
MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-287
MLP-Abbie-Will-Wedding-Sneaks-9

MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-550
MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-502

MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-825
MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-846
MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-866

 

MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-874
MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-882

 

MLP-Abbie-Will-Wedding-Sneaks-15
MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-886
MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-1033
MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-1095
MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-923
MLP-Abbie-Will-Wedding-Sneaks-17

MLP-Abbie-Will-Wedding-Sneaks-23-2
MLP-Abbie-Will-King-Family-Vineyard-Charlottesville-Wedding-Finals-1555

The Details

 

Venue: King Family Vineyard

Planning and design: Hannah Rose Design

Florist: Monarch Flower Farm

Invitations: DIY

Caterer: The Catering Outfit

Cake: Cake Bloom

Hairstylist: Sei Bella Studio

 

 

Makeup artist: Captivating Complexion

Bride’s attire: Blue by Enzoani from Elegance by Roya

Groom’s attire: Enzo Custom

Bridesmaids’ attire: Show Me Your Mumu

Music: Ryan Clark DJ; Peter Richardson (acoustic)

Rentals:  MS Events; Paisley & Jade

Transportation: Quick’s Bus

 

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What's Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

