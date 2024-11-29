A Wintery Wedding at Stone Tower Winery

Courtney, a technology sales professional from Germantown, and Joe, a consultant from Washington state, met through mutual friends as seniors at Virginia Tech. Six years later, Joe popped the question on a trip with Courtney’s family to Ocracoke Island in North Carolina.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their January wedding at Stone Tower Winery, Courtney says she wanted the overall vibe to feel like a romantic winery on a bright winter day. For the design, they used navy and icy blue hues, gold accents, and lots candles and white and cream flowers. Courtney’s favorite details were in her wedding-day look: the bridal bouquet and her pearl-studded veil. Joe says his favorite part was the pre-ceremony cocktails: spiked hot cider and spiked hot chocolates that were a hit with the guests. The signature cocktail at the reception was equally wintery: a cranberry fizz with bourbon smoke cranberries, vodka, rosemary simple syrup, and ginger beer. Also adding to the wintery scene: Joe’s velvet tuxedo and the bride and bridal party’s fur shawls. See all the details of their big day below.

The Details

Join the conversation!