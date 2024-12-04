Taylor Swift Retains Her Top Spot on DC’s Spotify Wrapped

It’s that time of year again: Christmas trees are going up, and music listeners are plastering social media with their Spotify Wrapped results. The annual roundup of individual user listening habits from the popular streaming service has become a wintertime posting tradition—and, thanks to data from Spotify, a chance to see (and hear!) what songs and artists were most popular in DC.

Despite snubbing us on the Eras Tour and forcing local Swifties to instead descend on Philadelphia, DC’s top artist for 2024 is Taylor Swift, followed by Drake and Future. Swift also topped the list in 2022 and 2023, while Drake finished in the No. 2 or No. 3 spots.

Swift also had DC’s top album with her moody The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, the second half of a double album. Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet and Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess took the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Like Swift, neither artist performed in DC this year: Carpenter took her tour to Baltimore, while Roan pulled out of All Things Go the day before the festival, citing health reasons.

The top earworms haunting Washingtonians include Sabrina Carpenter’s pop hit “Espresso,” Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” and Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track “Not Like Us.” (It appears we’re listening to both sides of the Drake/Kendrick feud; who says bipartisanship is dead?) Woodbridge, Virginia native Tommy Richman’s song “Million Dollar Baby” came in at No. 4, with a reference to Woodbridge karaoke bar Queen’s Gambit.

Here’s a look at the top fives for DC’s Spotify Wrapped:

DC’s top artists:

DC’s top songs:

DC’s top albums:

