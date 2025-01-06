5 Wellness Getaways for a Weekend Escape Near DC

Eupepsia Wellness Resort | Bland, Virginia

Drive time from DC: Five hours.

The wellness resort in the Blue Ridge Mountains is focused on Ayurveda, a healing philosophy that’s centered around balancing mind, body, and spirit. There’s a variety of retreats available, from a program on de-stressing to a fitness-focused week. Guests can practice meditative chants and poses in the Grand Yoga Hall, an 8,000-square-foot space, go forest bathing in Jefferson National Forest, and relax in the spa’s pool and salt chalet. All meals are vegetarian, and ingredients are sourced from the property’s gardens, farm, and apiary.

Drive time from DC: One hour.

The resort spans 340 acres in bucolic Middleburg, with well-appointed rooms and a posh spa. Make an appointment for the usual massages and facials as well as sound rituals and cozy winter treatments with hot stones and hydrating body wraps. Beyond the spa, guests can bundle up and spend some time in nature on a guided hike or practice mindfulness in a meditation class.

Wellspring Manor & Spa | Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Drive time from DC: 25 minutes.

The bed and breakfast with a spa is a short drive from the city for an easy retreat. Start the day with breakfast—the kitchen can accommodate requests such as organic, vegan, gluten-free, and more—before unwinding in the spa with a massage, facial, or foot reflexology. The breezy Serenity Suite (one of five rooms in the manor) is intended for guests seeking extra tranquility, featuring no technology beyond a sound therapy device designed to maximize rest and relaxation.

Lansdowne Resort | Leesburg, Virginia

Drive time from DC: 40 minutes.

Head to Loudoun County for sunrise yoga and a spa escape at this resort overlooking the Potomac River. The Spa Minérale features 14 treatment rooms for facials, aromatherapy, and massages, plus saunas and whirlpools. If you’re planning to stay for the weekend, consider a wellness package that includes a two-night stay, hot-stone treatment, access to group fitness classes, and more.

The Farmhouse at Veritas | Afton, Virginia

Drive time from DC: Two hours and 45 minutes.

Located next to Veritas Vineyard and Winery in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the bed and breakfast offers wellness retreats throughout the year. The program typically includes yoga in the glass garden house, a hike along the Appalachian Trail, and dinners with wine pairings from the vineyard. The retreats are four days and three nights, and there’s also the option of an abbreviated, single-day retreat with yoga and a vineyard hike.

