A Chic, Modern Calla-Lily-Filled Wedding at the Ronald Reagan Buildling

Sarah and Caleb met at work. After a happy hour, Sarah says she decided to make the first move and reach out to Caleb. They started texting over the Christmas holiday and by Valentine’s Day, they were a couple. Three years later, Caleb proposed to Sarah along the Hudson River with the Manhattan skyline in the background.

Though they lived in Hoboken, New Jersey, the paired decided on a wedding at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in D.C. for their September wedding. Those chose a black-and-white color scheme to create a what their planner called a chic, timeless vibe, with decor that included lush, all-white florals and a black-and-white checkered dance floor. A lounge area, and small details included customized matches, playing cards, and a tic tac toe board were also part of the occasion.

Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in Hawaii. See the details from their big day below.

The Details

