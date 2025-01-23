Weddings

A Chic, Modern Calla-Lily-Filled Wedding at the Ronald Reagan Buildling

Details included all-white flowers and a black-and-white checkered dance floor.

Written by
| Photographed by Carly Rose Photography | Published on
Photographs by Carly Rose Photography

Sarah and Caleb met at work. After a happy hour, Sarah says she decided to make the first move and reach out to Caleb. They started texting over the Christmas holiday and by Valentine’s Day, they were a couple. Three years later, Caleb proposed to Sarah along the Hudson River with the Manhattan skyline in the background.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Though they lived in Hoboken, New Jersey, the paired decided on a wedding at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in D.C. for their September wedding. Those chose a black-and-white color scheme to create a what their planner called a chic, timeless vibe, with decor that included lush, all-white florals and a black-and-white checkered dance floor. A lounge area, and small details included customized matches, playing cards, and a tic tac toe board were also part of the occasion.

Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in Hawaii. See the details from their big day below.

Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb

Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb

Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb
Sarah and Caleb

The Details

Photographer: Carly Rose Photography

Venue: Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

Planning and design: Rachel Kendall Events

Florist and rentals: Wander + Whimsy Floral

Invitations: Curated Events Co. via Etsy

Hair and makeup: Arrow Bella Weddings

Bride’s attire: Tara LaTour from Everthine Bridal 

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Bridesmaids’ attire: Anthropologie

Music: Washington Talent (ceremony strings); Marvelous Beats (cocktail hour violinist); Prime Time Band (reception)

Rentals: White Glove Rentals; Fabrication Events

Videographer: Ivory Tree Weddings 

 

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day