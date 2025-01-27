Weddings

An Intimate, Tea-Inspired Wedding in Georgetown

Exposed brick, dozens of candles, and black-green-and-white place settings set the scene.

Written by
| Photographed by Kimberly F. Denn Photography | Published on
Photographs by Kimberly F. Denn

Sarah, an education researcher from Boston, and Tony, an attorney from Montgomery County, met on the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel a few months after Sarah moved to DC. They got to know one another over tea at Teaism in Dupont Circle. Three years later, they designed a ring together using Sarah’s grandmother’s diamond, and Tony proposal on a hike in Great Falls Park in a secluded spot overlooking the Potomac River.

For their April wedding, they wanted an intimate, elegant dinner party theme. Sarah’s twin brother officiated the ceremony, and after they said “I do,” Sarah and Tony say they were whisked away to a private room filled with candles, plus hors d’oeuvres and drinks, to enjoy a few private moments together and exchange longer, more personal vows before joining their friends and family outside on the terrace for cocktail hour. The guest list included just 56 loved ones who sat at two long tables for dinner, and for decor, a color scheme of hunter green, black, white, gold, and dusty rose, and plenty of white candles to contrast the brick inside the venue. One more special touch: At the escort wall, along with their seating assignment, each guest got a satchel of one of the newlywed’s favorite teas from Harney & Sons Paris.

See the details from their big day below.

The Details

Photographer: Kimberly F. Denn Photography

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown

Planning and design: Sarah Kazemburg Events & Styling

Florist: Steelcut Flower Co.

Invitations: The Dandelion Patch

Hairstylist: Amie Decker Beauty

Makeup artist: Makeup by Shirin

Bride’s attire: Elegance by Roya

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: Bonobos

Music: Two Rivers Chamber Music (strings); DJ Aaron Platt with Dan Goldman Events (reception)

Rentals: White Glove RentalsBBJ La Tavola

 

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

