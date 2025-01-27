Colombian Crisis Begins, Ends; Commanders Lose; We Found Incredible French Onion Soup

Good morning. Sunny with a high of 52 today, a real treat after weeks of bitter cold. Low of 31 tonight. On Friday I left a show at the Black Cat and walked around 14th Street, where I saw the town buzzing in the way that only happens when one of its teams is a big-time contender. But this time it was about…the Commanders? I saw hat after hat with big gold Ws, and I can’t remember the last time that happened. So while Sunday’s blowout loss to Philadelphia was a cold slap of reality in a town that’s had more than its share of those lately, I want to thank this team for mending wall between Washington and its football team with this improbably magical season. As Barry Svrluga wrote in the Post, this team has brought optimism back to local football fans. Next year should be a blast. You can find me on Bluesky, and there’s a link to my email address at the bottom of this post.

I can’t stop listening to:

Mogwai, “Fanzine Made of Flesh.” The first single from the Scots band’s excellent new LP, “The Bad Fire” feels like driving a small, noisy convertible on country roads on a warm day. I’m very excited for their show here in April.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

• Colombia agreed to accept people deported by the US after President Trump threatened tariffs. (NYT) Trade wars are becoming Washington’s new normal. (Washington Post)

• The immigration arrests have begun. (CNN)

• Another court battle probably looms after Trump fired more than a dozen inspectors general on Friday. (Politico)

• The President canceled Anthony Fauci‘s security detail. (NYT)

• RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Kash Patel will have their Senate hearings this week. (AP) Kristi Noem got confirmed. (NPR) Pete Hegseth squeaked in, too. (Washington Post)

• Trump is likely to give a joint address to Congress on March 4. (Politico)

• Apparently the Democrats have a strategy. (Politico)

The best thing I ate last week, by Ann Limpert

Is there a better dish for a cold January night than onion soup? I can’t think of one, and I can’t think of a better version in the city right now than the gloriously cheesy bowl at the new Minetta Tavern. The Union Market hotspot (fully booked and three-deep at the bar early on a Thursday) closely resembles Keith McNally’s Greenwich Village original, down to its art-crammed walls, checkerboard floors, and $36 Black Label burger.

There’s no need to sell me on soupe à l’oignon (if it’s on the menu I’m getting it), but the server pushed for it hard: “A lot of guests say it’s the best they’ve had outside of France.” I’m happy to report he wasn’t being hyperbolic—the crock was covered in too much Gruyère (meaning the right amount of Gruyère), and packed with deeply caramelized onions and tufts of crusty bread. But the recipe, courtesy of New York Minetta chef Laurent Kalkotour, gets the most important element right: the broth, which tasted as if it had been simmering for hours and hours. Keep the cozy vibes going with a martini in front of the roaring fireplace at the upstairs Lucy Mercer Bar, which looks straight out of an Edith Wharton novel. (1287 Fourth St., NE.)

• Please make time to enjoy this incredibly juicy story about how Dan Snyder reportedly tried to thwart the sale of the Commanders and stewed over their golden season without him. (ESPN)

• Banned in DC: A judge banned Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from visiting DC without permission after Trump commuted Rhodes’s sentence. (AP)

• Bad news for cat burglars: DC’s crime lab has finally been reaccredited to analyze fingerprints. (Washington Post)

• The idea to rename Dulles for Trump returns. (Potomac Local News)

• DC finally got pancake ice. (Washington Post)

• Queen Latifah, Francis Ford Coppola, Eleanor Holmes Norton: It’s Dan About Town’s monthly photo roundup!

That’s the ballgame. Let’s get to it.

