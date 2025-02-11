Virginia
1
Where: McLean.
Bought by: Atul Kathuria, founder and CEO of OCT Consulting, a management and IT consulting firm.
Listed: $7,250,000.
Sold: $6,900,000.
Days on market: 7.
Bragging points: An 11,377-square-foot French country estate with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half baths, five fireplaces, a bar with a wine cellar, a gym, a loggia, and a four-car garage.
2
Where: McLean.
Bought by: Huy Chi Trinh, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon.
Listed: $4,650,000.
Sold: $4,400,000.
Days on market: 163.
Bragging points: A newly built house with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half baths, four fireplaces, a mudroom with a dog-washing station, and a three-car garage.
3
Where: Alexandria.
Bought by: Mark A. Grider, partner at Nelson Mullins and a former deputy associate attorney general.
Sold: $4,250,048.
Days on market: 1.
Bragging points: A custom-built 9,404-square-foot house with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths, an elevator, a splash pool, and a three-car garage.
DC
4
Where: Cleveland Park.
Bought by: Jamie B. Beaber, partner at Mayer Brown, and Leanna J. Beaber, a real-estate investor and president of the Clark Foundation.
Listed: $5,800,000.
Sold: $5,800,000.
Days on market: 1.
Bragging points: A 1908 Victorian house with five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, three fire-places, and a back-yard pool.
5
Where: Kalorama.
Bought by: Former Washington Post publisher and CEO Donald Graham and US Agency for Global Media CEO Amanda Bennett.
Listed: $5,000,000.
Sold: $4,750,000.
Days on market: 13.
Bragging points: A 1900 end-unit townhouse with six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, two fireplaces, and a wine room.
Maryland
6
Where: Bethesda.
Bought by: Jessica Goldberg Falkowitz, product marketing director at the bio-tech company Freenome, and Oren Joshua Falkowitz, field chief security officer at Cloudflare, a cybersecurity-software company.
Listed: $3,999,000.
Sold: $3,999,000.
Days on market: 0.
Bragging points: A modern farmhouse-style home built in 2020, with five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and a mudroom with a dog-washing station.
7
Where: Potomac.
Bought by: Margaret McGillivray, an orchestral and chamber horn musician.
Listed: $2,999,000.
Sold: $2,999,000.
Days on market: 3.
Bragging points:A 10,750-square-foot house built in 2007, with six bedrooms, six and a half baths, five fireplaces, a home theater, an in-law suite, and a four-car garage.
This article appears in the February 2025 issue of Washingtonian.