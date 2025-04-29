Weddings

The DIY Bouquets at This Rich, Moody Wedding Will Have You Second-Guessing That They’re Fake

The couple wanted the wedding to feel like guests were walking into an antiques shop.

Written by
Photographed by Barbarah Perttula
Photographs by Barbarah Perttula Photography

Self-described military brats from Annapolis and Springfield, respectively, Kerri and Jeff first connected on Hinge. Their initial coffee-shop date was meant to be short—“a meet-and-greet, if you will”—but sparks flew, and two and a half hours later, they were still at the coffee shop, making plans for a second date. Jeff proposed one year later.

For the design of their Leesburg wedding, the pair wanted a classy-casual blend: “Like walking into an antiques shop with dark tones and colors, brass, and vintage velvet furniture—and rustic, laid back vibes of bohemian decor and Persian rugs,” Kerri said. To add to the vibe, they chose family-style dinner service and simple tablescapes that encouraged conversation uninterrupted by high vases or florals.

Other special touches included mismatched attire for the bridal party; welcome baskets that included vintage postcards, West Virginia honey (a nod to Jeff’s college years at WVU), crab chips that reflected Kerri’s Maryland roots, and homemade oatmeal cookies from Jeff’s grandmother’s recipe; and one of our favorite details—the DIY, reusable bouquets made by Kerri and her mother.

See the photos of their big day below.

The Details

Photographer: Barbarah Perttula

Venue: Riverside on the Potomac

Planning and design: WedWithSteph

Florist: DIY by Kerri and her mother, using flowers from Michaels

Caterer: Canapes Catering

Hair and makeup: Oser House

Bride’s attire: Vagabond from Lovely Bride

Groom’s attire: Calvin Klein

Bridesmaids attire: Baltic Born

Groomsmen’s attire: Black Tux, Art of the Gentleman (ties)

Music: DJ Najee from Dapper DJs

Rentals: Pretty Little Wedding Co.

Transportation: On the Town Limousines

Videographer: Just Hitched Wedding Co.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

