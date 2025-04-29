The DIY Bouquets at This Rich, Moody Wedding Will Have You Second-Guessing That They’re Fake

Self-described military brats from Annapolis and Springfield, respectively, Kerri and Jeff first connected on Hinge. Their initial coffee-shop date was meant to be short—“a meet-and-greet, if you will”—but sparks flew, and two and a half hours later, they were still at the coffee shop, making plans for a second date. Jeff proposed one year later.

For the design of their Leesburg wedding, the pair wanted a classy-casual blend: “Like walking into an antiques shop with dark tones and colors, brass, and vintage velvet furniture—and rustic, laid back vibes of bohemian decor and Persian rugs,” Kerri said. To add to the vibe, they chose family-style dinner service and simple tablescapes that encouraged conversation uninterrupted by high vases or florals.

Other special touches included mismatched attire for the bridal party; welcome baskets that included vintage postcards, West Virginia honey (a nod to Jeff’s college years at WVU), crab chips that reflected Kerri’s Maryland roots, and homemade oatmeal cookies from Jeff’s grandmother’s recipe; and one of our favorite details—the DIY, reusable bouquets made by Kerri and her mother.

See the photos of their big day below.

The Details

