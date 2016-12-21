See the Very First Wedding at DC’s Trump International Hotel

Before the Trump International Hotel had even celebrated its grand opening, Katherine Callaway and Jeffrey Smeraglinolo celebrated their nuptials in the new space in September. Take a look inside their day in the photos below by Lovestruck Images.

Like B&G on Facebook | Follow B&G on Instagram

When Katherine made Jeffrey a “favorite” on Match.com, she didn’t realize the website would let him know. But because of this, Jeffrey was primed when Katherine later sent him a “wink,” and the two soon started emailing to set up a first date. Katherine had to reschedule after breaking her foot, and though Jeffrey wasn’t sure if this was true at first, he finally believed her story when Katherine showed up to the Blue Duck Tavern on crutches.

Two and a half years later, the two planned a Mediterranean cruise. Though Jeffrey’s extra caution with the ring at the airport before their flight there—he’d wore his backpack on his front the whole time—tipped Katherine off that something special might be about to happen, the moment was still magical as Jeffrey proposed on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

For their wedding, Jeffrey and Katherine became the first-ever couple to wed at the recently opened Trump International Hotel. Though they didn’t know what to expect as the venue’s first wedding, they say the sparkly, gold-filled day was their dream wedding.

The couple escaped the reception for a few minutes to take photos with the Capitol Building as their backdrop, and before the night was over, danced to “All of Me” by John Legend and sent guests home with gold glitter-coated candy boxes.

VENDORS

Venue: Trump International Hotel | Photographer: Lovestruck Images | Wedding Planner: Tabitha Roberts of Roberts & Co. Events | Bride’s Gown: Alvina Valenta, Katherine’s Bridal Boutique | Groom’s Tux: Vera Wang, Men’s Wearhouse | Hair & Makeup Artist: Georgetown Bride | Caterers & Cake: Trump International Hotel | Florist: The Enchanted Florist | Music/Entertainment: BroadSound | Harpist: Nadia Pessoa | Invitations: The Dandelion Patch | Lighting: Frost Lighting

Find a planner who can bring your dream wedding to life on our list of the area’s best event planners and designers.

This article has been updated.

Love weddings? Share this on Facebook!