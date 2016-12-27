Where to Find Fun New Year’s Day Brunches Around DC

Want to keep the party going? Try one of these spots for a special New Year’s Day brunch, featuring bottomless drinks, theme parties, and plenty of pajamas.

Fitness-friendly brunch: Kick start your healthy goals this New Year at chef Todd Gray’s Equinox. From noon to 3pm, the restaurant will host their New Year’s Day Detox & Renew brunch with items such as ginger-pineapple crepes and pita toasts with lemon-pistachio hummus. The meal is $35 for adults, $15 kids 12 and under.

Neon, scrunchies and pancakes: You may feel like you’re in a time warp at Declaration’s 80’s theme brunch. Dig into good ol’ fashioned pancakes, biscuits & gravy, or a brunch burger made with English muffins. For $40 you can enjoy all-you-can-eat-and-drink (unlimited Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s anyone?) from 11 am to 3pm. Arrive decked out in your best eighties attire, and you could win a $100 restaurant gift card.

Shake your groove thing: Start your year with 80’s tunes and pajamas at Tico, which hosts a “Stay in Your Pajamas Disco Brunch” from 10 am to 3 pm. Fill up on Cuban sandwiches with ham and jalapeños, or a breakfast burrito filled with eggs and chorizo. All menu items are a la carte, but you can get bottomless bloody Mary’s and mimosas for $25. Reservations can be made online

One, two, three, Bellinis: Urbana’s “Progressive Brunch” is back, For a third year in a row, the Dupont Circle restaurant is pouring $1 bellinis starting at 10 am; advance reservations are required, and the price goes up for each additional party that makes a reservation (yes, it’s a little complicated, best to email Abbe Gould at abbe.gould@urbanadc.com for reservations and all the fine print). Pairing with booze are menu items such as scrambled eggs and Nutella French toast.

Brunch buffet: Silver Spring’s All Set Restaurant & Bar is hosting a brunch buffet from 10 am to 3 pm ($50 a person; $25 for children 12 and under). The spread features a raw bar with oysters and shrimp cocktail. Guests can enjoy breakfast classics like French toast or smoked salmon and bagels, or choose from the lunch menu. Feel like splurging? Get bottomless mimosas for an additional $20. Reservations can be made online or by phone 301-495-8800.

Taste of the Balkans: Enjoy unlimited small plates on January 1st at Balkan spot, Ambar. Prices vary slightly by location ($39 on Capitol Hill; $34 in Clarendon), though you can indulge at both with all-you-can-eat pastries, mango mimosas, eggs Benedict, and more. The DC location’s brunch is from 10 am to 3:30 pm, while Clarendon’s is 9:30 am to 3:30pm.

Brunch in your slippers: Channel the beach at Summer House Santa Monica in North Bethesda, which will hold their first-ever Pajama Brunch from 8 am to 3 pm on New Year’s Day. Patrons can enjoy healthy items like spinach and kale omelettes, or try something new like a breakfast tostada. Come to the restaurant in your pajamas and you can get a gift card equal to the price of your meal (minus tax and gratuity) to use for a future visit.

Pizza and PJ’s: North Bethesda’s Stella Barra Pizzeria hosts a pajama brunch from 9 am to 3 pm on New Year’s Day. In addition to their build-your-own bloody Mary bar, diners who wear their PJ’s are eligible to receive a gift certificate equal to the price of their meal (not including tax and gratuity) to use for a future visit. All menu items are a la carte.

Late-riser’s feast: Feel like sleeping in and not getting dolled up? Lincoln’s got you covered. From 10:30 am to 5 pm enjoy a la carte options like bacon, egg, and cheese melts, lox bagels, and buttermilk pancakes, all in your PJ’s. They’re also offering a $49 brunch special featuring chicken & waffles, omelets, your choice of two sides, and unlimited mimosas, bloodies, or bellinis.

Long John’s and flannels at City Tap: Penn Quarter’s City Tap offers brunch from 11 am to 3 pm, serving beer-friendly eats like steak & eggs, salmon hash, and vegetable quiche. Also if you wear your PJ’s to brunch you can receive a complimentary order of ricotta fritters with cinnamon sugar and crème anglaise.

Come as you are: Bourbon in Adams Morgan holds their annual New Year’s Day brunch rom 11am to 5pm. Dig into options like fried chicken or avocado toast from the all a la carte menu, and add bottomless mimosas or beer for $16. Pajamas are encouraged.

Hangover Brunch: Join chef Josh Valencia for a hangover-curing brunch at The Prospect on New Year’s Day. From 11am to 2pm, enjoy options like fried chicken waffle sliders and breakfast sandwiches stuffed with bacon, hash browns, and cheese. Added bonus: mimosas go for $1.

Brunch on 14th Street: Provision 14 will be offering a hangover-brunch this New Year’s. Guest can enjoy buttermilk biscuits, lamb hash with eggs and home fries, or unique mimosa flavors like Pineapple and Peppermint. All menu items are a la carte.

Share this post!