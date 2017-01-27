Madewell Opens on 14th Street Friday

Madewell, the casual little sister brand of J.Crew, plans to open its second storefront in DC on Friday. Doors at 1919 14th Street, Northwest, will open at 11 AM, and the first 25 visitors will receive a gift card for an undisclosed amount. The store will celebrate its debut by co-hosting a pop-up from 6-9 PM with the the Lemon Bowl, a creative workspace and DIY venue in the Parkview neighborhood of Northwest DC, which will also be doling out pom-pom and card sets to visitors.

“Both Madewell and the Lemon Bowl’s aesthetics are clean, functional, and fun,” says Lemon Bowl co-founder Linny Giffin, and “we all wear it all the time.” The pop-up store will feature the Lemon Bowl’s signature handmade terrariums, wall hangings, and stationery from local DC crafters, and there will be complimentary beverages and snacks to nibble while you browse and shop. The Lemon Bowl pop-up runs through Sunday.

Madewell’s first DC location opened in Georgetown in 2010. The Madewell brand originally launched in 2006, pinning its image to denim basics, leather goods, and Americana nostalgia. Faces like Erin Wasson and Solange Knowles have popped up in advertising campaigns, and in 2011 it did a popular capsule collection with it-girl Alexa Chung. The second DC Madewell opening comes as rumors swirl about the possibility of the flourishing younger label breaking away from J.Crew, which is struggling with sagging sales and debt.

Madewell. 1919 14th Street, NW.

