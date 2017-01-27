Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Shopping

Madewell Opens on 14th Street Friday

By on
Madewell storefront georgetown
The storefront at Madewell's Georgetown location. Photo courtesy of Madewell.

Madewell, the casual little sister brand of J.Crew, plans to open its second storefront in DC on Friday. Doors at 1919 14th Street, Northwest, will open at 11 AM, and the first 25 visitors will receive a gift card for an undisclosed amount. The store will celebrate its debut by co-hosting a pop-up from 6-9 PM with the the Lemon Bowl, a creative workspace and DIY venue in the Parkview neighborhood of Northwest DC, which will also be doling out pom-pom and card sets to visitors.

“Both Madewell and the Lemon Bowl’s aesthetics are clean, functional, and fun,” says Lemon Bowl co-founder Linny Giffin, and “we all wear it all the time.” The pop-up store will feature the Lemon Bowl’s signature handmade terrariums, wall hangings, and stationery from local DC crafters, and there will be complimentary beverages and snacks to nibble while you browse and shop. The Lemon Bowl pop-up runs through Sunday.

Madewell’s first DC location opened in Georgetown in 2010. The Madewell brand originally launched in 2006, pinning its image to denim basics, leather goods, and Americana nostalgia. Faces like Erin Wasson and Solange Knowles have popped up in advertising campaigns, and in 2011 it did a popular capsule collection with it-girl Alexa Chung. The second DC Madewell opening comes as rumors swirl about the possibility of the flourishing younger label breaking away from J.Crew, which is struggling with sagging sales and debt.  

Madewell. 1919 14th Street, NW.

TAGGED IN: , , , , , ,

More from Shopping

This Washington Store STILL Isn’t Sold Out of Inauguration Dresses

Just in Time for the Women’s March, a DC Pop-Up With Fierce Pantsuits

Take a Look Inside Little Leaf, Salt & Sundry’s Insta-Perfect Sister Store

Actually, Mr. Trump, Washington’s Dress Shops Are Not All Sold Out

A Feminist Pop-Up Shop is Helping People Travel to the Women’s March on Washington

5 DC Store Openings in 2016 That Had Us Like YAASSSS

15 Last-Minute Gifts Under $50 You Can Order on Amazon Prime

The Movies You Need to Watch to Get in the Holiday Spirit

Most Popular