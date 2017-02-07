Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Shopping

13 Products That Will Help You Look Cute on Your Winter Commute

By on
Photographs by Laura Metzler

1. Snow shoeing Trudge through slush in a kicky rain boot; $195 at loefflerrandall.com.

Click the image to open larger version in new tab.

2. This coated-canvas tote features a padded laptop sleeve, thermos holder, and built-in key chain; $265 at dagnedover.com.

3. These gloves have touchscreen-friendly fabric on every fingertip; $29 at echodesign.com.

4. Miniature makeup that’s the perfect size for your purse; $10 to $100 at stowawaycosmetics.com.

5. Pologeorgis’s fox-fur stole is a luxe way to keep warm; $395 at Saks Fifth Avenue (Tysons Galleria).

6. A rectangular water bottle keeps you hydrated—and stacks neatly next to work documents in your bag; $26 at memobottle.com.

Related
6 Apps and Podcasts That’ll Make Your Commute So Much Better

7.  Invisibobbles hold hair back during harsh winds without denting your style; $8 for three at Sephora.

8. Take on hat head with a portable volumizing and texturizing spray. Triple Sec 3-in-1, $13 at Drybar.

9. Combat hunger pains with a made-in-DC, gluten-free energy bar (in flavors such as French toast and chocolate coffee); $39 for 12 at katebakesbars.com.

10. Breathe in calming essential oils with an aromatherapy diffuser; $20 each at monq.com.

11. Commuter essentials no matter the season: a phone case with an easy-access farecard slot ($30 at J. Crew) and a handy headphone holder ($8 for two at crgibson.com).

12. This triple-insulated tumbler comes in eight shades bright enough to fend off winter blues; $25 at corkcicle.com.

13. Trouser-length socks block the dreaded air gap between boot and skin; $12.50 for similar styles at J. Crew.

This article originally appeared in the February 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

TAGGED IN: , , ,

More from Shopping

6 Apps and Podcasts to Make Your Commute So Much Better

Ivanka Trump’s Fashion Line Is Becoming a Casualty of Her Father’s Presidency

& other stories georgetown

& Other Stories Is Finally Opening in Georgetown on Friday

10 Last-Minute Pieces of Super Bowl Party Décor You Can Still Get on Amazon

9 Unbelievable Deals You’ll Find at Alexandria’s Annual Warehouse Sale this Weekend

Madewell storefront georgetown

Madewell Opens on 14th Street Friday

This Washington Store STILL Isn’t Sold Out of Inauguration Dresses

Just in Time for the Women’s March, a DC Pop-Up With Fierce Pantsuits

Most Popular