The 3 Best Open Houses in Great Small Towns: March 18-19

Where: 127 Washington Ave.

How Much: $275,000

When: Sunday, 1 to 4 pm

Why: A two-story foyer welcomes you into this four-bedroom charmer on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The Victorian classic features beamed ceilings, built-in bookcases, and a wood-burning fireplace. Located near historic Chestertown, it’s a short walk to cafes, gallery crawls, and concerts, as well as the Chester River. Take in the neighborhood from a second-floor front balcony or, for something more private, enjoy the rear brick courtyard.

Where: 143 E. 2nd St.

How Much: $395,000

When: Sunday, 1 to 3 pm

Why: There are so many details, old and new, to love about this American foursquare style home. Its plain, boxy build–a hallmark of post-Victorian style houses–maximizes the town lot it was built on a century ago, with five bedrooms and three baths. Original features, such as oak pocket doors in the living room, seamlessly join modern details, like new granite countertops and a wine rack in the kitchen, creating an inviting space in historic New Castle. Check out the Delaware River from the second and third floors; it’s only one block away.

Where: 608 G St. E.

How Much: $464,900

When: Saturday, 12 to 4 pm

Why: This four-bedroom Colonial sits less than a mile from all historic Purcellville has to offer, from restaurants to breweries to the Washington & Old Dominion bike trail. Beyond that wraparound porch, you’ll find three spacious floors with four bedrooms (including a master with full bath) and hardwood throughout. Bonus details include a mudroom, manicured rear patio, and adorable interior shutters.

