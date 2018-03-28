Nestled amongst the trees in Washington’s quiet, upscale Woodland Normanstone neighborhood is this contemporary giant. On the market since November 2017, the home was designed by the architecture firm Marshall Moya Design (which is now dissolving into two separate companies).

Built in 2010, the home includes a view that overlooks Rock Creek Park and is only a 10-minute walk to the nearest metro station. The great room has 20-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, wood and slate detailing, and modern light fixtures.

Address: 2815 Woodland Dr., NW

List Price: $10,750,000

Square Footage: 10,897

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 half

Amenities: Elevator, home theatre, infinity pool, wine cellar, walk-in closet, built-in bookcases, sauna, home gym, eight-car indoor garage

