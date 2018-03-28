Real Estate

Listing We Love: A Contemporary Rock Creek Park Oasis With Everything You Need

An elevator, gym, infinity pool, and eight-car garage.
Written by | Published on
Nestled amongst the trees in Washington’s quiet, upscale Woodland Normanstone neighborhood is this contemporary giant. On the market since November 2017, the home was designed by the architecture firm Marshall Moya Design (which is now dissolving into two separate companies).

Built in 2010, the home includes a view that overlooks Rock Creek Park and is only a 10-minute walk to the nearest metro station. The great room has 20-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, wood and slate detailing, and modern light fixtures.

Address: 2815 Woodland Dr., NW

List Price: $10,750,000

Square Footage: 10,897

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 half

Amenities: Elevator, home theatre, infinity pool, wine cellar, walk-in closet, built-in bookcases, sauna, home gym, eight-car indoor garage

For more photos and details, visit the listing here.

Editorial Fellow

McKenzie is a spring 2018 editorial fellow. She graduated in May 2017 from Kent State University with a major in journalism and minor in fashion media. She was most recently a copy editor at the New York Times Student Journalism Institute. Georgetown is her favorite place in DC, and she loves food, style, Netflix, and her Kindle.

