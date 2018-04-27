The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend: 4/28-4/29

Petworth

Where: 4104 14th St., NW #2

How much: $589,900

When: Saturday and Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: This contemporary condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and a back deck large enough for entertaining. The open floor plan is accentuated by white walls and cabinetry in the combined living and kitchen space. Added details like recessed lighting and pale grey hardwood help brighten up the room. A spiral staircase leads up to a spacious loft, which could serve as a separate hangout space or bedroom.

Silver Spring

Where: 1311 Hornell Dr.

How much: $624,900

When: Sunday, 2pm to 4pm

Why: When you walk into this five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath, 1950s rambler, you’re greeted by a large formal living and dining room. Further into the home is an updated kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and an island that seats up to seven people. The master suite has plenty of natural light, a fireplace, and en-suite bath with a tub. The home also has a finished basement with a wet bar, and a backyard with a huge deck.

Dupont Circle

Where: 1801 16th St., NW #311

How much: $899,000

When: Sunday, 1pm to 3pm

Why: The airy, eat-in kitchen is a highlight of this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo. The space includes a wine fridge, marble counter tops, ample cabinet space, and a built-in bench nestled under one of the room’s many windows. A large master bedroom also lets in plenty of natural light, and has an attached bathroom. Building amenities include a gym, communal bar, and a bike room.

Logan Circle

Where: 1838 11th St., NW

How much: $1,199,000

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: This late 1800s row house, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, was fully renovated by Ditto Residential. Its large, front bay window lets in tons of natural light, and provides a sunny spot for a dining table. The house also features a sleek, all-white kitchen, cozy master bedroom, and a fenced-in yard and patio with a fire-pit.

Chevy Chase

Where: 5500 Chevy Chase Pkwy., NW

How much: $3,990,000

When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm

Why: With eight bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, this renovated 1921 Colonial mansion isn’t short on space. There’s dark hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout, in addition to three wood-burning fireplaces — one in the master suite. An updated galley kitchen leads into a separate living and dining space, with large windows and wood beams. The master bedroom has a private deck, which overlooks a landscaped yard, covered back porch, and a basketball court.

