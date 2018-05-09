News  |  Travel

Four Stations That Offer a Better Premium-Rider Experience Than DC

We have aging leather chairs and free drip coffee. Guess which station offers wine and cheese and private showers?
Photo-illustration by Andrew Archer.

How our preboarding experience compares to other great train stations around the world.

Union Station

Acela’s first-class riders have the ClubAcela lounge, which is as welcoming as the lobby of an unloved hotel. (Think aging leather chairs and complimentary drip coffee.)

Chicago

Several types of travelers get access to this Union Station’s new Metropolitan Lounge with TVs, private showers, and wine and cheese. They’re also escorted to trains ahead of everyone else.

London

Business-class riders on the Eurostar to Paris or Brussels get lounges stocked with snacks, drinks, and reading material, along with special turnstiles that stay open until ten minutes before departure.

Tokyo

Passengers in Japan Rail’s Gran Class get to hang out in the View Gold Lounge, where they’re doted on with tableside service.

 

Rome

Members of ItaliaRail’s frequent-traveler club get a lounge with espresso, designer furniture, and a “Skype room” for long-distance video chats that wouldn’t be so private on a crowded train.

This article appeared in the March 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

