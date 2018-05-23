5 Over-the-Top Barbecue Offerings That Are Worth the Calories

To read more of our Ultimate Guide to Washington BBQ, click here.

Barbecue joints have a flair for over-the-top. Here are five creations that are actually worth the caloric splurge.

1. Buffalo pork rinds with blue cheese and honey

Where: Myron Mixon’s (220 N. Lee St., Alexandria)

2. Sausage-topped, bacon-wrapped, cream-cheese-stuffed Jalapeños

Where: Fat Pete’s (3407 Connecticut Ave., NW)

3. Smoked baked potato with brisket, sour cream, cheese, and butter

Where: District BBQ (2670 Avenir Pl., Vienna)

4. Mac and cheese with baked beans, chopped pork, and barbecue sauce

Where: Rocklands (25 S. Quaker Ln., Alexandria; 3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington; 2418 Wisconsin Ave., NW)

5. Fried-avocado beignets

Where: Spark (1626 N. Capitol St., NW)

This article appeared in the May 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

