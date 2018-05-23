The Ultimate Guide to Washington BBQ

Our city was once a sad place for lovers of all things smoky and meaty. No more. In the last few years, the scene has evolved to include seasoned pit masters, former fine-dining chefs, and obsessives intent on recreating the flavors of North Carolina or Texas or Kansas City. Either way, the smell of smoke is wafting in the air more and more. Here’s where you should follow it.
This article appeared in the May 2018 issue of Washingtonian.
-
Learning to love our culinary identity crisis.
-
Where to go for the best barbecue around DC: Texas brisket, Carolina pork sandwiches, and even Korean flat-top grilling.
-
Barbecue joints have a flair for over-the-top. Here are five creations that are actually worth the caloric splurge.
-
Pass the napkins.
-
A sticky glossary.
-
Michael Fay is hooked on the trophy life.
-
We chatted with Doug Halo, who's has been involved in competitive barbecue since 1984, about what he looks for when evaluating all that meat.
-
Hold the meat.
-
Road trip!