The Ultimate Guide to Washington BBQ

Our city was once a sad place for lovers of all things smoky and meaty. No more. In the last few years, the scene has evolved to include seasoned pit masters, former fine-dining chefs, and obsessives intent on recreating the flavors of North Carolina or Texas or Kansas City. Either way, the smell of smoke is wafting in the air more and more. Here’s where you should follow it.

This article appeared in the May 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

