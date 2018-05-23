5 Vegetarian Barbecue Offerings We Love

To read more of our Ultimate Guide to Washington BBQ, click here.

Not long ago, asking for a vegetarian plate at a barbecue spot might have netted you a thin list of options that began with slaw and ended with mac and cheese. Or fish. Not anymore. Some new favorites:

Tofu burnt-ends sandwich at Federalist Pig

Daily vegetarian specials have included this sub, in which spice-rubbed hunks of tofu are swapped in for brisket, then tucked into a toasty bun with slaw, fried onions, and pickles. 1654 Columbia Rd., NW.

Mushroom melt at Liberty Barbecue

Smoked portobellos are cloaked in fontina and aïoli plus tangy pickled onions. 370 W. Broad St., Falls Church.

Chili-tofu barbecue nachos at Smoke & Barrel

Start with a plate of warm chips smothered in cheese, roasted sweet and hot peppers, and salsa, then add smoked tofu and bean chili. 2471 18th St., NW.

Smoked Hen-Of-the-Woods Mushrooms at Spark

This Caribbean-style smokehouse marinates these feathery mushrooms in jerk-miso. Grab some of the excellent fry bread and herbed rice on the side. 1626 N. Capitol St., NW.

Feast of sides at Texas Jack’s Barbecue

Standout sides could make a meal at this spot, including Brussels sprouts tossed in lemon; mac and cheese; and esquites, a street-corn pan-fry with chilies and cotija. 2761 Washington Blvd., Arlington.

This article appeared in the May 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Ann Limpert Executive Food Editor/Critic Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle. Anna Spiegel Food Editor Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands. Jessica Sidman Food Editor Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.