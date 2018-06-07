Things to Do

Dave Chappelle to Perform at DC Jazz Fest’s Kickoff Event

The comedian and DC native will do an 11pm set at City Winery in Ivy City
Written by | Published on
Dave Chappelle to Perform at DC Jazz Fest’s Kickoff Event
Dave Chappelle. All photos by Greta Weber.

The 13th annual DC Jazz Fest just got a surprising addition: Dave Chappelle will perform a full set Thursday at 11pm at City Winery in Ivy City. He’ll be headlining the opening show of the festival, which starts tonight and runs through June 17th.

Over the next nine days, DC Jazz Fest will host more than 100 performances in venues all across the city. Leslie Odom Jr. (from Hamilton) will headline its marquee event June 16 at the Anthem.

Related
Which Washington Jazz Fest is Your Jam?

After years away from the public spotlight, Chappelle—a Duke Ellington Schools of the Arts grad—has recently released a series of Netflix specials, including two that he put out last New Year’s Eve. He also performed more than a dozen shows at DC’s Warner Theatre this past fall.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Jackson Knapp
Assistant Editor

Related Posts

SNL’s Best DC Sketches, Ranked

See Dave Chappelle Speak at the Ben’s Chili Bowl Mural Unveiling

See Dave Chappelle Speak at the Ben’s Chili Bowl Mural Unveiling

More from Things to Do

How Do You Build a Museum Exhibit About Oprah When There’s No Room for a Car?

How Do You Build a Museum Exhibit About Oprah When There’s No Room for a Car?

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (June 7-10): Capital Pride, Beer Tasting, and DC Jazz Fest

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (June 7-10): Capital Pride, Beer Tasting, and DC Jazz Fest

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: June 4-10

Things to Do in DC This Week (June 4-6): David Sedaris, Fall Out Boy, and the Premiere of The Vagrant Trilogy

Things to Do in DC This Week (June 4-6): David Sedaris, Fall Out Boy, and the Premiere of The Vagrant Trilogy

Which Washington Jazz Fest Is Your Jam?

The Ultimate Road Map to Virginia’s Best Beaches

The Ultimate Road Map to Virginia’s Best Beaches