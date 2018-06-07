Dave Chappelle to Perform at DC Jazz Fest’s Kickoff Event

The 13th annual DC Jazz Fest just got a surprising addition: Dave Chappelle will perform a full set Thursday at 11pm at City Winery in Ivy City. He’ll be headlining the opening show of the festival, which starts tonight and runs through June 17th.

Over the next nine days, DC Jazz Fest will host more than 100 performances in venues all across the city. Leslie Odom Jr. (from Hamilton) will headline its marquee event June 16 at the Anthem.

After years away from the public spotlight, Chappelle—a Duke Ellington Schools of the Arts grad—has recently released a series of Netflix specials, including two that he put out last New Year’s Eve. He also performed more than a dozen shows at DC’s Warner Theatre this past fall.