Washingtonian Today: Manafort Madness

Happy Tuesday, Washingtonians! Paul Manafort’s trial begins today with jury selection; everyone keeps talking about Bigfoot erotica; The Trump administration is considering a tax cut for the wealthy. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day.

Our Things to Do picks for Tuesday, by Catherine P. Lewis:

THEATRE: The Kennedy Center presents a month-long run of The Color Purple. $69-149. MUSIC: Husband and wife pair Us the Duo perform at Sixth & I. $25 (in advance) or $30 (day of show), 8 PM.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Get your plogging on with Pacers Running Alexandria. Sign up here; no need to bring the printed ticket. 1301 King St., Alexandria.

It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?

• Obama and Biden were spotted in Georgetown.

See where they hung out

• Bigfoot is sexy now, I guess.

At least Denver Riggleman thinks so

• Here’s a above-average guide to the below-average Washington Nationals.

Why is the beer so pricey?

• Trump thinks Brutalism is bad and DC agrees.

Make America Less-Brutalist Again

Around town:

Inside Trump’s off-the-record meeting with the New York Times. (New Yorker)

Real stories of family reunification at the border. (Atlantic)

Pleasant Pops Downtown sells its last dessert. (Eater DC)

DCist writer tries really hard to meet a Jersey Shore star. (DCist)

Take a break…

“The Untold Story of Otto Warmbier” (GQ)

News from home:

Vote in our Cutest Baby Contest.

Here’s how to make the most of crab season.

