Washingtonian Today: Farewell Graffiato

Photograph by Flickr user mliu92.

John Kelly pinky promised he'd stay at the White House until 2020; Bill Kristol could run for president; and Paul Manafort apparently owned a $15,000 ostrich jacket.

Our Things to Do picks for Wednesday, by Catherine P. Lewis:

THEATRE: Join art curator Sarah Newman on a guided tour of the Smithsonian American Art Museum‘s Do Ho Suh exhibit before it closes Sunday.

MUSIC: At Pearl Street Warehouse, hear a group of musicians who all met through their work in the Artist in Residence program at Strathmore. $20, 8 PM.  Free, 5:30 PM.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Run around the National Mall with Potomac River Running Company and treat yourself to a Oreo milkshake upon completion. The run will happen, rain or shine. 919 F St., NW.

Let's catch up, shall we?

•  Graffiato DC is no longer.

And Mike Isabella may close more restaurants

• Downtown gets a president-themed ice-cream shop.

We’ll take a scoop of Vanilla Buren, please

Bob Woodward really loves darkness.

His spooky book titles

• We asked a gym instructor what she keeps in her go-bag

What’s in yours?

Around town:

Qanon’s latest target? Michael Avenatti. (Daily Beast)

The opioid crisis may be the worst drug epidemic in modern American history. (New York Times)

Hill Country is going cash free. (PoPville)

The 2020 Dem candidate class is trying to make money moves. (Daily Beast)

Take a break…

The evolution of Ivanka Trump. (Playboy)

News from home:

Show your office some love (and score some extra brownie points with your boss) by submitting your workplace for Washingtonian’s Best Places to Work feature.

Get your questions in now for Ann Limpert’s chat on Friday.

More:
