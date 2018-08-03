Washingtonian Today: How Mariia Butina Scammed Us All

Happy Friday, Washingtonians! Trump has once again called the media “fake, fake disgusting news”; Lafayette Square protests continue for three weeks in; Paul Manafort‘s trial carries on. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day.

THEATER: Sean Surla’s third original play, Theory of Theories. DCAC through August 11. $10-$15. PODCAST: Hey Frase records the next episode of their podcast at AMP, with two special guests: comedian Rob Maher and radio personality Danni Starr. $25, 8 PM.

It’s a fun surprise on Fridays with the November Project, the community-based, all levels welcome fitness gang that announces its Friday workouts on its social channels or its tracker. Location TBD.

• We asked some DC crisis managers to get us out of an escape room.

• Six classic DC staples transformed over the last 30 years.

• Pinching your pennies for summer restaurant week?

• Does the Manafort trial make no sense to you?

The pscyhology behind Manafort’s ostentatious outerwear. (Washington Post)

Some alternate metro commute suggestions. (DCist)

Citied bumped from Amazon’s HQ2 list received smaller payments from the tech giant. (CNN)

America fell for Mariia Butina‘s tricks. (Politico Magazine)

