Washingtonian Today: Labor Day Intensive

Happy Friday, everyone. Welcome to the end of August. Pumpkin Spice Lattes for all! Let’s take a look at what’s going on around the District: John McCain’s body will lie in state in the Capitol today before moving to the Cathedral for his funeral and burial; President Trump gave an exclusive interview to Bloomberg in which he claimed that he was unimpeachable; and federal workers may see their planned raises disappear. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates throughout the day.

• Family in town? Need someone else to cook your food? Here are the best places to day-drink while eating pancakes on Labor Day Monday.

• There are several ways to pay respects to John McCain. Check out all the programming.

• Apparently, if you really want to cause some drama on your block, you can call the cops on your neighbors if they dispose of dog poop incorrectly.

• Headed to the airport but still need to work out because #thegrindneverstops? We found three great travel workouts, most do-able from an airplane terminal.

Join the DC Dragon Boat Club at the Wharf for an intro to this ancient boat racing sport. Founded in March 2008, the non-profit club welcomes paddlers of all levels of experience interested in learning more about the competitive sport while getting a killer upper-body workout. Saturday, Sept. 1. Anchor Marina & Shipstore, 709 Wharf St., SW.

If you need to keep it cool this weekend (or want to stay fresh for Labor Day), Hank’s Cocktail Bar starts its September Sessions on Saturday. Each Saturday for the rest of the month, Hank’s will debut a new list of low-alcohol cocktails so that you can keep the fun going all night long—sans the next day drama.

Remember those Omarosa tapes? We’re guessing those didn’t help book sales as much as anticipated. Chris Perez breaks down Manigault-Newman’s tumbling book sales. (New York Post)

Max Tani and Lachlan Cartwright expose NBC’s threats to Ronan Farrow as he was working on the bombshell Harvey Weinstein story that ushered in a worldwide movement. (The Daily Beast)

Clinton aide Mark Penn may be sounding a little more Trump-ian nowadays, says Annie Karni. (Politico Magazine)

Nuns at St. Joseph’s Catholic hospital murdered children, according to Christine Kenneally‘s years-long reported story.(BuzzFeed)

