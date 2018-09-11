Washingtonian Today: Florence and “Fear”

Good morning, Washington. It’s the 17th anniversary of 9/11. Virginia residents who live in low-lying areas are being urged to evacuate the state ahead of Hurricane Florence. And DMV residents would be wise to take precaution, too. According to the Washington Post‘s Capital Weather Gang, extreme flooding and winds strong enough to blow down trees will be a prime concern this weekend.

There’s also a possibility of a storm surge, and quick forming tornadoes. Grab your grocery essentials and prep to say inside. Maybe queue up some Jack Ryan. This is not the weekend for a beach vacation.

Expect commuting to be a sticky situation Friday into this weekend, too.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• At the stoke of midnight, Bob Woodward released his highly anticipated book Fear. Though the release event at Kramerbooks was less of a buzzy scene that you might think.

• A doula can drastically change the birth process for a new mother. We investigated how these birthing companions are changing the game.

• Feel like you’re escaping to the isle of Trinidad in this NE Trinidad neighborhood apartment, full of lush life and mid-century furniture that any Pinterest paroozer would love.

• Our photographer Evy Mages went to every day of the Kavanaugh hearings, and captured some pretty sweet pics.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

Spy nerds, look out: Spy Museum is screening the action/espionage film Mile 22, starring Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich, featuring a post-film Q&A with the film’s screenwriter Lea Carpenter. The museum’s curator and historian Dr. Vince Houghton will lead a discussion about Carpenter’s newest spy novel, Red, White, Blue, a thriller that traces the links between a CIA officer and a young woman coming to terms with her dead father’s past. Her book will be available for sale and signing at the event. Free, 6:30 PM.

Good reads:

On the afternoon of September 11, 2001, there was only one plane in the sky: Air Force One. It’s time to reread former Washingtonian Editor Garrett Graff‘s account from inside George W. Bush‘s aircraft. (Politico Magazine)

Lori Aratani tells the story of an TSA explosive-sniffing dog and his handler, and the duo’s connection to the terrorist attacks. (The Washington Post)

Essential long read:

Yes, there’s going to be a Betsy DeVos stage play. And yes we’re going, obviously. (The Washington Post)

Big events from Washingtonian:

