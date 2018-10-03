Washingtonian Today: Navy Yard Is Getting All the Food

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Good morning, y’all, and welcome to Wednesday. Yesterday, the DC City Council overturned Initiative 77, the measure to incrementally raise wages for tipped workers across the district. But before anything is official, the measure must “lay over” in Congress for 30 days, then be signed by Mayor Bowser (which she’s expected to do).

And in completely unrelated pizza news: Wiseguy Pizza is opening in Navy Yard, which makes my New York transplant heart (and I suspect many other people’s hearts) very happy. Now you’ll know where to spot me, Playbook!

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:



The NHL regular season starts tonight, so we asked the champion Capitals about their favorite moments with the Stanley Cup this summer.

There’s a spectacular 230-acre art museum hidden away in Potomac. Our columnist Dan Reed says Glenstone’s newly expanded facility is so worth the trek.

says Glenstone’s newly expanded facility is so worth the trek. 94.7 Fresh FM sacked the hosts of The Tommy Show on Tuesday, but Tommy McFly says they want to stay in DC.

says they want to stay in DC. Chef Johnny Spero , an alum of Minibar and Komi, is bringing a pay-what-you-want tasting menu restaurant to Georgetown. Find out how the staff plan to make fine dining accessible and unpretentious.

, an alum of Minibar and Komi, is bringing a pay-what-you-want tasting menu restaurant to Georgetown. Find out how the staff plan to make fine dining accessible and unpretentious. In more unbelievably exciting Navy Yard news, Chef Kwame Onwuachi is bringing a cheesesteak shop to the neighborhood, the answer to my “what am I going to do now that Taylor Gourmet is gone?” nightly prayer. And guess what? It’s opening up inside the Whole Foods!

is bringing a cheesesteak shop to the neighborhood, the answer to my “what am I going to do now that Taylor Gourmet is gone?” nightly prayer. And guess what? It’s opening up inside the Whole Foods! Our staff photographer Evy Mages captured photos of Jeff Flake as he argued for an FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh, effectively delaying his confirmation vote. They’re stunning visuals in black and white.

Our pick for things to do around the District:

The Capitals are playing the first home game of the season Wednesday at Capital One Arena. See the team hoist their first championship banner before they take on the Boston Bruins; fans attending the game will receive a replica banner. Fans without tickets to the game can watch the banner ceremony and game on the G Street outdoor video board (located above McDonald’s). Before the game, watch players arrive and walk the red carpet on F Street between 6th & 7th streets NW. Red Carpet: Free, 4:45-5:30 PM. Game: $149-900+ (resale prices vary), 7:30 PM (pre-game ceremony at 7 PM).

Good reads:

Essential long read:

The entire special investigation story from the Times, reporting that President Trump engaged in “suspect” tax schemes to get rich.

Big events from Washingtonian:

There are important, kind people who make this city tick. Nominate one of them for Washingtonian of the Year.

Nominate your free-snack having office for Best Places to Work!

Take your Bumble, Tinder, or the League date to one of the 100 top affordable places to eat around DC.

Would you like to get this post emailed to you every morning? It’s free!

Join the conversation!