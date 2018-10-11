Washingtonian Today: Mr. West Comes to Washington

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Good morning. Kanye West lunches with President Trump today. Earlier this week we speculated where the Chicago native would pop up around town. A few people guessed the Trump Hotel, but I’m doubtful: Other hotels in the area offer more opportunities to slip in and out unnoticed. If he plans to stay the night, it’s possible that he’ll make his way to a boutique fitness studio, so I asked our health editor Kim Olsen where she thinks ‘Ye will whip out his Workout Plan.

Kim’s best guess is Barry’s Bootcamp (which is right next to the new Philz in Dupont Circle) since his wife, Kim Kardashian West, is already a big fan of its high-intensity classes. Maybe after he can eat his salad (no dessert) at a Sweetgreen near the Washingtonian offices? Or do we think Mr. West is more of a Beefsteak guy? He’d probably be into those anthropomorphized vegetable cartoons.

Some have asked me if they think Kim K will be joining him either in the Oval or in Washington. According to her Instastory, she was hanging out with Alice Marie Johnson—the woman granted clemency by Trump at Kardashian West’s urging—after a Tiffany & Co. party in New York last night. I suspect both will be around. The gathering is not on the official daily guidance sent out by the White House, but the lunch will likely take place between the 11:45 signing ceremony and his 2 PM remarks.

DC’s newest culinary trend are food halls and we’re about to get a whole bunch. Anna Spiegel gives us the lowdown on which ones are worth our time.

A couple had their wedding reception at Pinstripes Bowling Alley , and it’s clear that they had love and good times to–sorry– spare .

Elliot Williams leaned on his Catholicism to help him find a community when he first moved in Washington. But when more allegations of sexual abuse in the church bubbled up, Elliot had to confront a difficult question: Should he join the people who've fled the pews

MUSEUMS Everyone loves a good birthday party, and the National Gallery of Art is celebrating the East Building’s 40th at this month’s “Evenings at the Edge” with over a dozen (!) disco balls, plus disco music from DJ Kelton Higgins, games from the ’70s, and pop-up talks featuring works of art—also in theme—from the 1970s. Free (advance registration recommended), 6 PM.

If you’ve been wanting to jump on the HIIT (high-intensity interval training) bandwagon but don’t want to pony up the cash for a class you might hate, head to Urban Athletic Club Shaw to give theirs a whirl—your first class is free. The class uses HIIT staples—kettlebells, medicine balls, and rowers—to combine cardio and strength with straightforward exercises. Snag a spot here. 804 N St., NW.

Melania Trump says she’s one of the most bullied people in the world. But why does she feel that way? (ABC News)

John Kerry is sounding more and more like a viable candidate in 2020. Edward-Isaac Dovere shows us how. ( Politico Magazine )

Looking for a new spot now that TGI Fridays is gone? Our Cheap Eats list might help.

