10 Practical Ways to Make Your Kitchen Shelving Insta-Worthy

Top shelf, from top left:

1. Choose a “hero piece” to leave out for day-to-day cooking.

Colorful cast-iron crockery is as handsome as it is useful. Staub cocotte, $285 at Williams Sonoma.

2. Neatly folded layers of linens lend a polished look.

Crimson “flea market” tea towels, $38 each at Salt & Sundry.

3. Put fresh citrus in an accent bowl for a pop of color.

McLeod walnut individual salad bowl, $50 at Williams Sonoma.

4. For handy storage that looks great, transfer dry goods into glass jars.

$16 to $27 at Weck Jars.

5. An entertaining piece can also be a utensil holder.

WRF pitchers, $50 and $20 at Salt & Sundry.

Bottom shelf, from left:

6. Line up glassware for eye-appealing organization.

“Addison” goblets, $18 each at Salt & Sundry.

7. A beautiful appliance such as a pour-over coffeemaker can do double duty as a display piece.

Kinto Brewer Stand Set, $188 at Need Supply Co.

8. Stick to one tone for stacked plates and bowls.

Plates, $32 for four at World Market; Hawkins New York cereal bowls, $18 each at Need Supply Co.

9. Add life with a touch of greenery.

Neon pothos plant, $12, and Norden pot, $50, at Little Leaf.

10. Group your prettiest cookbooks.

France: The Cookbook, $50, and Tartine All Day, $25, at Salt & Sundry; At Home With Plants, $25 at Anthropologie; Nourish & Glow, $20 at Salt & Sundry.

Also on the top shelf:

Petrified-wood cutting board, $60 at World Market; teak-and-amber copper cutting board, $40 at West Elm; gray planter, author’s own; walnut salt mill, $80 at Williams Sonoma; Be Home storage canisters, $14 to $30 at Salt & Sundry; “Acacia” salad servers, $13 for set of two at World Market; walnut wood cooking spoon, $7 at World Market; basting brush, author’s own.

Also on the bottom shelf:

Yield Design copper cups, $21 each at Need Supply Co; copper mixing bowls, $35 each at Williams Sonoma; olivewood mortar and pestle, $20 at World Market.

This article appears in the October 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!