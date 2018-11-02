Food

6 New Restaurants for Delicious Breakfast Sandwiches Around DC

Celebrate with a breakfast sandwich at your new favorite DC brunch spot.
Written by | Published on
Breakfast biscuit at Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. Photograph by Jai Williams.
Breakfast biscuit at Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. Photograph by Jai Williams.

Not every fake food holiday deserves to be celebrated, but we’ll make an exception for National Sandwich Day on Saturday and honor our favorite genre of handheld: breakfast sandwiches. We’re sure there’s a National Breakfast Sandwich Day out there, but why wait? Here’re a few tasty options from new DC-area restaurants.

Bagel sandwich stack at Call Your Mother. Photograph by Maya Oren.
Bagel sandwich stack at Call Your Mother. Photograph by Maya Oren.

Call Your Mother
3301 Georgia Ave., NW
Before this wood-fired bagel shop went brick and mortar in Park View, eager fans lined up early to snag bagels at the farmer’s market. Expect the same queue at the “Jew-ish” deli on weekend mornings (weekdays are more tame). Bagel sandwiches run the gamut from beloved classics (cream cheese, smoked salmon, and capers) to creative originals like cream cheese, peaches, bacon, potato chips, and jalapeno (sounds insane, but trust us, it’s delicious).

Fried chicken biscuit sandwich at Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. Photograph by Jai Williams.
Fried chicken biscuit sandwich at Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. Photograph by Jai Williams.

Mason Dixie Biscuit Company
1819 7th St., NW
This Shaw joint doesn’t play it coy: “BUTTER” is boldly splashed across the restaurant’s ceiling. Take note and order a buttermilk biscuit topped with fried chicken, bacon, hot sauce, and honey. Breakfast sandwich purists can customize biscuits with a choice of meat, runny eggs, and cheese.

The Breakfast Smash at the Meatball Shop. Photograph courtesy of the Meatball Shop.
The Breakfast Smash at the Meatball Shop. Photograph courtesy of the Meatball Shop.

The Meatball Shop
1720 14th St., NW
The brunch forecast here is for more than a chance of meatballs.  This New York transplant specializes in savory spheres in all forms, breakfast through late-night. If you’re dragging from the night before, spicy meatballs layered with bacon, eggs, and cheese should do the trick.

Breakfast sandwich at Officina. Photograph courtesy of Officina.
Breakfast sandwich at Officina. Photograph courtesy of Officina.

Officina
1120 Maine Ave., SW
Chef Nicholas Stefanelli’s“culinary complex” at the Wharf boasts waterfront views and three stories of Italian cuisine (so what more could you want?). The first-floor cafe serves breakfast sandwiches in the true Italian style (simple, good ingredients). Try a version with creamy cacio de roma cheese, pancetta, and an over-easy egg.

Croque Madame at Pisco y Nazca. Photograph courtesy of Pisco y Nazca.
Croque Madame at Pisco y Nazca. Photograph courtesy of Pisco y Nazca.

Pisco y Nazca
1823 L St., NW
This Peruvian spot near Dupont Circle serves a dish that’s similar to a French croque madame. Smoky ham is smothered with huancaina (spicy cheese) sauce and capped with a fried egg. Match it with a pisco sour.

Brunch at St. Anselm. Photograph via St. Anselm Facebook

St. Anselm
1250 5th St., NE
The brunch sandwiches at Stephen Starr and Joe Carroll‘s not-quite-a-steakhouse joint shy away from runny yolks. Instead, carnivores will be happy to find rolls stuffed crispy chicken, buttermilk dressing, and tomato, or braised pit beef with onion and horseradish.

Don’t Miss a Great New Restaurant Again: Get Our Food Newsletter

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Daniella Byck