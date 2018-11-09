Great deals on food and drinks, with plenty of free offerings for service members.

On Veterans Day some Washingtonians will pay their respects at one of the many observances on the National Mall, spend the day at Arlington National Cemetery, or visit a museum with special programming. Others will gather for good vibes and a higher consciousness at a Veterans Day mass meditation at the Lincoln Memorial. Whatever you choose to do, there are great deals on food and drinks around the District to enjoy on Sunday and Monday.

Discounted pasta dishes at Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE

On Monday from 4 PM to 9 PM, the Italian eatery is serving discounted handmade pasta dishes, including ravioli with butternut squash and cippolini onions. The restaurant is donating $2 from every dish sold to a local charity that supports injured veterans and their families.

A free burger at Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

Le Dip is offering veterans a complimentary Burger Américain—topped with two American flag toothpicks—and donating proceeds from its burger sales to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Sandwiches from Mission BBQ

Multiple area locations

This patriotic chain honors service members on a daily basis, but on Veterans Day, all veterans and active duty military personnel are offered free barbecue sandwiches and cake from 11:30 AM to 8 PM.

Complimentary wine tasting at Doukénie Winery

14727 Mountain Rd., Hillsboro, VA

Veterans and active military members can sip Virginia wines at the 500-acre Loudoun winery for free.

Free lunch and dinner at McCormick & Schmick’s

Multiple locations

Veterans and military families can enjoy free lunch or dinner on Veterans Day. The seafood chain is serving menu items like salmon rigatoni, buttermilk fried shrimp, and beer battered fish and chips.

Cuban brunch dishes at Little Havana

3704 14th St., NW

The new spot in Columbia Heights serves classic brunch favorites with a twist on Sunday and Monday. Try, for instance, the chicken and waffles with Spanish spices and sweet burnt butter, or feast on the bistec a caballo, a South American version of steak and eggs. Bottomless mimosas and sangrias come $18 per person.

A Mexican brunch at Mezcalero

3714 14th St., NW

Chef Alfredo Solis is serving a Veteran’s Day brunch on Sunday and Monday from 11 AM to 3 PM, with tacos, torta sandwiches, and more.

Bottomless coffee at Logan Tavern

1423 P St., NW

Looking for a caffein boost to start Veterans Day? Logan Tavern offers bottomless Fair Trade coffee for $3, mocktails, and classic brunch dishes from 10:30 AM to 4 PM on Sunday and Monday.

All-day brunch at Commissary

1443 P St., NW

The casual Logan Circle cafe offers a Veterans Day brunch from 8 AM to 4 PM on Sunday and bottomless booze—mimosas, bloody Marys, and sangria—for $15 on Monday.

Meat boards at The Pig

1320 14th St., NW

Brunch is served from 9 AM to 4 PM Sunday and Monday at this pork-centric spot. Share a breakfast meat plate with the table ($20 to $32), or choose the prix-fixe brunch menu ($27) for an appetizer, entree or sandwich, and a dessert or mimosa.

Sausage and biscuits at The Bird

1337 11th St., NW

Southern fare enthusiasts will be satisfied with the brunch menu, which offers chicken and waffles, smoked duck sausages, and buttermilk biscuits.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvre at Brabo

1600 King St., Alexandria

Duck confit with caramelized fig and creamy goat cheese croquettes come free at this Old Town French brasserie on both Sunday and Monday. Those with a valid military ID can get complimentary bar snacks as well.

Half-off menu for vets at BLT Steak

1625 I St., NW

Service men and women get 25 percent (for parties of two or less) to 50 percent (parties of three or more) off their meals at the downtown steakhouse on Veterans Day—great for anyone looking for a Wagyu skirt steak or a dry-aged New York strip.

