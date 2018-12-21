Happy holidays to my fellow dilly-dalliers! Gift giving season is perhaps the most stressful time for chronic slowpokes, but never fear–there’s still some great presents left that won’t break the bank. Blame the enablers at Amazon, who are offering Prime members free one-day or same day delivery until Christmas Eve, and let’s take a moment of silence for all the UPS drivers this holiday season.

Here are some last-minute gifts under $25 that’ll be appreciated by literally anyone in your life:

Coaster Sculpture

A coaster set that protects your table from those nasty condensation rings and looks like a 3D piece of art? Sign me up. TriProC’s cactus set includes six interlockable foam coasters so your giftee can build the succulent of their dreams while sending off serious adult vibes. Sirensky’s version has coasters made out of rubber, but are slightly harder to pull off.

TriProC creative cactus shaped design original coasters set, $13.99

Sirensky DIY cactus coaster set, $11.97

Codenames: The Game

Codenames is the perfect choice for anyone who’s dreamed of quitting their day job, joining the CIA, and jetting all over the world under a secret pseudonym to bring down a dictatorship—so, basically everyone. Two rival spymasters (and their teams) compete to see who can make contact with all 25 secret agents first, following a trail of clues that could lead you straight to success or into the arms of the assassin. Happy hunting!

Codenames by Czech Games, $14.89

Booze Books

What could be classier than sniffing a pour of whiskey and immediately knowing it’s a Japanese blend? Nothing, that’s what. Give your loved ones the gift of social pretension (or at least an impressive talking point at a party) with Richard Bett’s hardcover 20-page whiskey guide with fun scratch-and-sniff features. Not a whiskey head? Try the wine or beer editions.

The Essential Scratch & Sniff Guide To Becoming A Whiskey Know-It-All, $19.80

The Essential Scratch & Sniff Guide To Becoming A Wine Expert, $14.99

The Scratch & Sniff Guide To Beer: A Beer Lover’s Companion, $19.80

Portable Charger

There’s always that one friend who responds hours after your initial text–oh, forgot to charge my phone! This holiday season, get them Ankor’s ultra-portable, sleek, easy-to-use tiny charger. The $20 price tag includes the lipstick-sized charger, a travel pouch, micro USB cable, and an 18 month warranty. No more excuses, Karen.

Ankor PowerCore+ Mini 3350mAh portable charger, $19.99

Cold Brew Maker

No longer will your loved ones be held at the merciless whims of a long line at Starbucks while they’re rushing to work in the morning. Give them this Takeya iced coffee maker that makes coffee in two steps: 1) add coffee grounds and 2) pour in water. Seal tightly with the silicon lid overnight and voila–fresh cold brew for the morning!

Takeya cold brew iced coffee maker with airtight lid & silicone handle, 1 quart, $19.99

Primula Burke glass carafe, 1.6 quarts, $13.59

Statement Earrings

True story: one of my coworkers waltzed into our holiday party wearing a pair of these tassel earrings and we couldn’t get enough. Feminine, light, and fancy without being gaudy–these earrings effortlessly tie an outfit together.

Layered tassel earrings bohemian dangle drop earrings, $14.99

Labware Shot Glasses

Science geeks and hard partiers alike will appreciate this set of 2 ounce shot glasses shaped like Erlenmeyer flasks and beakers. This is one mad lab experiment that’ll be fun for everyone.

Periodic tableware laboratory shot glasses, $19.98

Cast Iron Skillet

For the practical Patricia in your life, this long handled cast iron skillet is a great addition to any pantry. This 10 inch pan is preseasoned, or tested at high temperatures so you can essentially use it as a non-stick grill, a baking pan, or as a regular ol’ frying pan.

Medium preseasoned cast iron skillet by Victoria, 10-inch, $15.99

4-in-1 Lens Kit

Upgrade your selfie game times four with a lens that can do it all–fisheye, a 12x zoom, manual focus, and wide angle. Never again will you take a subpar shot with this multipurpose lens kit. Screw your phone into a tripod that comes with the pack, choose your favorite setting, and start snapping.

Apexel 4 in 1 lens with phone holder and tripod for phones, $21.99

Movie Bucket List Poster

The amateur movie aficionados in your life will appreciate this 100 classics bucket list scratch-off poster. Proudly display this poster front-and-center on your mantle, and let the compliments roll in! There’s also a 100 books bucket list poster for bookworm counterparts.

Gift Republic bucket list poster 100 movies, $14.99

100 books bucket list scratch-off poster, $26.95

Cheese Board

Some bougie friends would say the mark of any good dinner party is the size, shape, and careful curation of its cheese plate. With this deceptively expensive-looking cheese board, knife, and cheese marker set, your loved ones can impress even the toniest of guests.

Picnic at Ascot personalized cheese board with 3 cheese knives, ceramic dish, and cheese markers, $24.95