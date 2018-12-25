Weddings

This Couple’s Christmastime Wedding Incorporated Their Golden Retrievers in the Sweetest Way

Written by | Photographed by Ashley Cox Photography | Published on

High school sweethearts Paige and Logan were married one year to the day after their Christmastime engagement, at King Family Vineyards. The December 23rd affair included a “love is golden” theme (including both the glitzy color and several nods to their beloved pair of retrievers), with a festive holiday flair.

Paige Phillips + Logan Osborne | King Valley Vineyards | Ashley Cox4
Paige Phillips + Logan Osborne | King Valley Vineyards | Ashley Cox5

Paige Phillips and Logan Osborne met in study hall as high schoolers. While they didn’t hit it off at first, after a few months, they started spending time together. For their first date, the newly licensed Logan took Page to the Dependable Drive-in theater in Pittsburg, where they saw a double feature of Iron Man and Indiana Jones. Eventually, Logan asked Paige to the prom, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Paige Phillips + Logan Osborne | King Valley Vineyards | Ashley Cox2
Paige Phillips + Logan Osborne | King Valley Vineyards | Ashley Cox8

 Nearly nine years later the two made plans to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day separately with their respective families. Before parting ways, though, they decided to celebrate their own little Christmas at their home in Charlottesville. They took turns opening gifts until Page had just one left in the bottom of her stocking. “As I was almost through with opening the gift, I was surprised to see Logan kneeling down on one knee,” she recalls. “I opened a box to a beautiful engagement ring and Logan asked me to marry him. The decided to commemorate the special occasion with a “festive winter wedding” on the same date exactly one year later.

Paige Phillips + Logan Osborne | King Valley Vineyards | Ashley Cox12
Paige Phillips + Logan Osborne | King Valley Vineyards | Ashley Cox13

The pair played off a “love is golden” theme with little golden retriever details throughout the decor as clever nods to the couples’ “two very cute golden retrievers” (Ryker and Wesley.) Details included golden retriever cocktail napkins, as well as table numbers and gold-painted-dog ornaments as favors.

Paige Phillips + Logan Osborne | King Valley Vineyards | Ashley Cox18
Paige Phillips + Logan Osborne | King Valley Vineyards | Ashley Cox20

Gorgeous floral arrangements were subtly festive as well, and included a soft mix of ivory David Austin “Patience” garden roses, creamy majolica spray roses, Peegee antique hydrangea, deep merlot orchids and dahlias, burgundy scabiosa, white astrantia, ivory ranunculus, deep red astilbe, dusty miller, and other seasonal greens.

Paige Phillips + Logan Osborne | King Valley Vineyards | Ashley Cox22
Paige Phillips + Logan Osborne | King Valley Vineyards | Ashley Cox23

For dinner, the couple chose passed hors d’oeuvres that included tuna tartare tacos with wasabi crème fraiche and pickled ginger, chicken-and-waffle skewers, plus blackberry, brie, basil, and white-balsamic crostinis, followed by a plated dinner of butternut-squash and a choice of seared petite fillets, pan-seared salmon, or an involtini of eggplant. Dessert included a holiday-inspired cake of chocolate sour cream layers filled with marshmallow meringue and iced with peppermint buttercream.

Paige Phillips + Logan Osborne | King Valley Vineyards | Ashley Cox24
Paige Phillips + Logan Osborne | King Valley Vineyards | Ashley Cox25

The best part, according to the groom? “Having all of our family and friends in one place for the holidays!”

golden retriever

 The Details

Photographer: Ashley Cox Photography | Venue: King Family Vineyards | Florist: Tourterelle Floral Design | Invitations: DIY by the bride | Caterers: Harvest Moon Catering |Cake: Cakes by Rachel | Hair Stylist: Brianna B. Adams | Makeup Artist: Rouge 9 | Bride’s Attire: Lazaro, Nordstrom | Groom’s Attire: The Black Tux | Entertainment: DJ Paula Shrum, EastCoast Entertainment  | Transportation: Easy Riders Bus Company | Bridal Party Attire: Hayley Paige Lighting: MS Events Officiant: Dave Norris

 

Don’t miss a new restaurant again. Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Amy Moeller