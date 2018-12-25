This Couple’s Christmastime Wedding Incorporated Their Golden Retrievers in the Sweetest Way

High school sweethearts Paige and Logan were married one year to the day after their Christmastime engagement, at King Family Vineyards. The December 23rd affair included a “love is golden” theme (including both the glitzy color and several nods to their beloved pair of retrievers), with a festive holiday flair.



Paige Phillips and Logan Osborne met in study hall as high schoolers. While they didn’t hit it off at first, after a few months, they started spending time together. For their first date, the newly licensed Logan took Page to the Dependable Drive-in theater in Pittsburg, where they saw a double feature of Iron Man and Indiana Jones. Eventually, Logan asked Paige to the prom, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Nearly nine years later the two made plans to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day separately with their respective families. Before parting ways, though, they decided to celebrate their own little Christmas at their home in Charlottesville. They took turns opening gifts until Page had just one left in the bottom of her stocking. “As I was almost through with opening the gift, I was surprised to see Logan kneeling down on one knee,” she recalls. “I opened a box to a beautiful engagement ring and Logan asked me to marry him. The decided to commemorate the special occasion with a “festive winter wedding” on the same date exactly one year later.

The pair played off a “love is golden” theme with little golden retriever details throughout the decor as clever nods to the couples’ “two very cute golden retrievers” (Ryker and Wesley.) Details included golden retriever cocktail napkins, as well as table numbers and gold-painted-dog ornaments as favors.

Gorgeous floral arrangements were subtly festive as well, and included a soft mix of ivory David Austin “Patience” garden roses, creamy majolica spray roses, Peegee antique hydrangea, deep merlot orchids and dahlias, burgundy scabiosa, white astrantia, ivory ranunculus, deep red astilbe, dusty miller, and other seasonal greens.

For dinner, the couple chose passed hors d’oeuvres that included tuna tartare tacos with wasabi crème fraiche and pickled ginger, chicken-and-waffle skewers, plus blackberry, brie, basil, and white-balsamic crostinis, followed by a plated dinner of butternut-squash and a choice of seared petite fillets, pan-seared salmon, or an involtini of eggplant. Dessert included a holiday-inspired cake of chocolate sour cream layers filled with marshmallow meringue and iced with peppermint buttercream.

The best part, according to the groom? “Having all of our family and friends in one place for the holidays!”

