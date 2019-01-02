Rare are the bar-hopping bachelorette blowouts of pop-culture comedy; today’s bride appreciates a more personalized celebration. These itinerary ideas pair Champagne sipping with gal-pal bonding. And hey, a cute party sash doesn’t hurt.

Treat Your Boho Bride to a Day of Nature, Crafts, and Offbeat Eats

Kick it off with…

During an afternoon trail ride at Rock Creek Park Horse Center, a one-hour tour along wooded trails will give your party (of up to four) the chance to pony around and relax (no experience necessary). Horses too hands-on? Join a tour at the United States Botanic Garden on Capitol Hill to experience nature with your feet on the ground.

next up…

Head to Park View for a crafting session at the Lemon Collective. Bring your own beverages (and glassware!) and pick from a selection of activities such as weaving, macramé, hand-lettering, and terrarium or flower-crown construction. In the laid-back setting, you’ll be free to make the affair part crafting, part gabbing and games.

and finally…

Where’s a boho, crown-wearing bridal party to go? A cidery! In the summer, munch on pintxos (small Spanish bar snacks) and taste cider flights al fresco at Anxo Cidery & Pintxos in Truxton Circle. If it’s chilly, book Calico in Shaw’s Blagden Alley, where warm drinks and cozy blankets are paired with heat lamps and mugs of soup.

For the Girl Who Thrives on All Things Fitness

Kick it off with…

There are all kinds of fun workouts these days, so go big for a fitness experience your group will never forget. In warmer weather, yogi Beth A. Wolfe (bethawolfe.com) can arrange a yoga session in the company of kittens or even chickens. In cooler weather, hang indoors with a class at the Trapeze School New York by Yards Park.

next up…

With your stretching done, it’s time to get moving. Book a private group class at one of Zengo Cycle’s studios, where you can decorate the studio in advance and request your favorite tracks for the playlist. The cardio sesh will unify the pack, get you dancing in your seat, and leave the bride pumped for her big day.

and finally…

If you treat your body like a temple, pamper it. Many spas, such as downtown DC’s Bliss Spa at the W, allow you to book an evening of sipping bubbly and nibbling hors d’oeuvres with your bridal baes. Indulge in a relaxing body wrap for glowing skin, or a hot-milk- and-almond pedicure to assuage tired feet.

Perfume, Candle Pouring, and Pampering for the Beauty-Obsessed

Kick it off with

Play perfumist at Jo Malone in CityCenterDC. A party of up to six can schedule a private session to sip tea and coffee, enjoy a mini hand massage, and layer on a custom scent with fragrances that range from citrusy to floral to woodsy. Consider inviting your attendants to select a candle or lotion as a personal thank you.

next up

Book a two-hour candle making class with Handmade Habitat at Off the Beaten Track artists’s warehouse in Northeast DC. You and your girls will pick a scent palette (like essential oils lavender, geranium, and eucalyptus), then each pour two of the all-natural soy-wax candles to take home.

and finally

It’s time for some pampering at one of the area’s many blowout bars—Blowout Bar DC, Sip & Dry Bar, and Drybar are all good options. Enjoy cocktails, swap stories about the bride, and relax with a scalp massage. Once your tresses are styled, head to dinner on the town: Giuliana Rancic’s RPM Italian is a fun spot to see and be seen.

Food Is the Focus of This Daylong Tour

Kick it off with…

Dig in with a truffle-making session at the Chocolate House on 18th Street, where you’ll get creative with ingredients such as fresh cream, chocolate, and vanilla, and buff up on your cocoa-bean basics. Tip: This class comes with an apron, but cute matching sets from Home Rule or Hill’s Kitchen may make for a sweet gift.

next up…

No epicurean agenda is complete without winetasting. Book a car service, then organize a group tasting by calling ahead to the Vineyards & Winery at Lost Creek, Early Mountain Vineyards, or the Winery at Bull Run, and spend the afternoon relaxing in the Virginia countryside, glass in hand.

and finally…

End the party with an intimate DC dining experience somewhere exceptional. If cost is no object, book the six-seat chef’s table at Masseria, the rooftop at Rose’s Luxury, or the Cook Nook at Kyirisan. For something less extravagant, the Sultan’s Table at Ottoman Taverna seats 12, and any table in Maketto’s courtyard is sure to impress.

