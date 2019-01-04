They Met at Princeton, Flirted at Columbia, and Fell in Love at Harvard

Rohini Rao and Anuraag Parikh became good friends as students at Princeton, but sparks didn’t fly until they were at medical school at Columbia. Even so, the timing wasn’t quite right. Fate took charge when their residency matches landed them at the same small eye-and-ear infirmary at Harvard. Halfway through that first year, Anuraag invited Rohini to a party, and they’ve been together ever since. After a decade of friendship and two years dating, Anuraag hatched an elaborate plan to propose. Under the guise of seeing a Book of Mormon matinée on New Year’s Day, the duo flew to New York City. En route to pre-show cocktails, Anuraag suggested a detour through Madison Square Park where, unbeknownst to Rohini, their siblings were waiting. By the fountain, Anuraag got down on one knee.

Wedding festivities began with a traditional Indian sangeet in the ballroom, where the couple skipped traditionally bright colors in favor of blues and whites. At the garden-inspired ceremony, Rohini’s brother walked her down the aisle and the couple honored the memory of Anuraag’s dad by serving guests pistachio ice cream. At the reception, decorated to feel regal with an edge, the newlyweds shared their first dance to “Your Song” by Elton John and “Cheek to Cheek” by Frank Sinatra.

The Details: